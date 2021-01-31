On day they honored late teammate, Huskers show 'heart' to earn gritty victory over Wisconsin

Nebraska's wrestling dual against Wisconsin on Sunday wasn't easy by any means.
But thanks to the heroics of heavyweight Christian Lance in the final match, the No. 7 Huskers pulled out a 21-15 win in their final home dual of the season at the Devaney Sports Center.
Going into the final match, Nebraska led the No. 18 Badgers 18-15. But, a tall task awaited NU with Lance facing No. 6 and 2020 NWCA All-American Trent Hillger.
Lance challenged Hillger right from the start and took the match to overtime, where the senior secured a takedown with 12 seconds left to give Nebraska the walk-off win.
“My philosophy is that you outwork people, and that’s what I love about Christian Lance,” said Nebraska coach Mark Manning. “That guy (Hillger) is really tricky and a really good wrestler, but Christian just caught up.”
It was a fitting end to an emotional day for Nebraska, which honored late wrestler Christian Miller before the dual. Miller, a Plainview native, died in a car crash in Lincoln last November.
“I coach to give these guys and instill life lessons, and definitely a life lesson is dealing with Christian Miller’s death and how to overcome,” said Manning. “This is really just a sad thing that happened in November, losing Christian, but we all know we are going to see him again sometime in Heaven, but these guys right now, it’s tough on them.”
Sunday's dual proved a roller coaster from the start in the 125-pound match. Going into the third period trailing 3-2, Nebraska's Liam Cronin stuck a reversal with 15 seconds left to beat Ethan Rotondo 7-6. The Huskers were later docked a team point after Cronin threw his headgear in celebration
The teams went back and forth over the next few matches. The Badgers' Kyle Burwick (133 pounds) beat Tucker Sjomeling 3-2, NU's Chad Red Jr. (141) defeated Dominic Dentino 8-3, and Wisconsin’s Drew Scharenbrock (149) flipped a reversal in the final seconds to take down Brock Hardy 7-6.
At 157, Garret Model pinned Husker senior Caleb Licking at 4 minutes, 26 seconds, to give the Badgers a 12-5 lead.
Peyton Robb gave the Huskers a spark at 165, however, sticking Joshua Otto in 1:32 to put his team within one. Nebraska once again lost a team point for its celebration after Robb's win to make it a 12-10 UW lead.
At 174, Mikey Labriola continued his undefeated season, beating Jared Kattiger 10-4.
After Nebraska's Taylor Venz lost at 184, Eric Schultz notched a technical fall at 197 over Andrew Salemme to give Nebraska a 18-15 edge. Lance would make that lead final with his win.
“I just think our team showed a lot of heart, but it was rough,” said Manning. “It was a rough victory rather than smooth, so I’m looking for us to be cleaner up and down the lineup. At the end of the day, we got to get better and we’re going to get better from today.”
The Huskers will next face Michigan State, Indiana and Rutgers in a quadrangular in Bloomington, Indiana, on Saturday.
Briefly
* Nebraska's victory is the team's first over Wisconsin since their 24-10 road win against the Badgers in 2018.
* After starting out 0-2, Lance has won three straight matches. His win Sunday also was his first against a top-10 opponent.
* With wins today, Schultz (5-0) and Labriola (5-0) remain undefeated. Schultz is one win away from tying his longest regular-season winning streak.