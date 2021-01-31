On day they honored late teammate, Huskers show 'heart' to earn gritty victory over Wisconsin

Nebraska's wrestling dual against Wisconsin on Sunday wasn't easy by any means.

But thanks to the heroics of heavyweight Christian Lance in the final match, the No. 7 Huskers pulled out a 21-15 win in their final home dual of the season at the Devaney Sports Center.

Going into the final match, Nebraska led the No. 18 Badgers 18-15. But, a tall task awaited NU with Lance facing No. 6 and 2020 NWCA All-American Trent Hillger.

Lance challenged Hillger right from the start and took the match to overtime, where the senior secured a takedown with 12 seconds left to give Nebraska the walk-off win.

“My philosophy is that you outwork people, and that’s what I love about Christian Lance,” said Nebraska coach Mark Manning. “That guy (Hillger) is really tricky and a really good wrestler, but Christian just caught up.”

It was a fitting end to an emotional day for Nebraska, which honored late wrestler Christian Miller before the dual. Miller, a Plainview native, died in a car crash in Lincoln last November.