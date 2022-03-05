NU's Schultz will wrestle for Big Ten gold at PBA, but he's the Huskers' only finalist

Eric Schultz sure has a way of winning close matches.

His clutch gene came up again in the semifinals of the Big Ten wrestling championships on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena when he defeated Michigan’s Patrick Brucki 3-2 to clinch a spot in Sunday’s 197-pound championship for the third straight season.

After a scoreless first period, Brucki got an escape for a quick 1-0 lead. But a little over a minute later, Schultz shot in for a takedown to take a 2-1 lead.

A penalty on Schultz made it 2-2, but with an escape in the third period and impenetrable defense, Schultz came out with the victory to give the Huskers their only finalist of the tournament.

“He just kept good pace,” Nebraska coach Mark Manning said. “He kept good pace and stayed really composed. You know, he did a good job.”

It was a light day of celebration for the Huskers, who went 1-4 in the semifinals and had only one finalist for the second time in three years. As a result, Nebraska sits in sixth place with 65 points.

The Huskers got off to a horrid start to the semifinals when Ridge Lovett was defeated at 149 in one of the biggest surprises of the night. Wisconsin’s Austin Gomez came in with a double hook and flipped Lovett to his back with a first-period pin in 20 seconds.

“That guy (Gomez) is really good in upper body and we think we’re good but we’re not,” Manning said. “That’s not where we need to be. So, we got outwrestled. Twenty seconds, you’re counting lights.”

Peyton Robb gave Northwestern’s No. 1 Ryan Deakin a run in the 165-pound semifinal, but Deakin’s ride time and key defense down the stretch came up big. He will pursue a third straight Big Ten title after a 5-3 semifinal win.

“Peyton Robb battled, I mean, Ryan Deakin is like 27 years old, he’s been on a world team, he’s good,” Manning said. “So, is that struggling? I wouldn’t say that’s struggling. We’re close to being national champions, but view it how it is. … Yeah we lost to Aaron Brooks, one of the best wrestlers here. So, I’m not making excuses for our guys. I’m just saying that’s my perspective.”

In what many consider the match of the day, Michigan’s Logan Massa came up with a 6-5 win over the Huskers' Mikey Labriola at 174. The two went back and forth, with Labriola holding a 4-3 lead as the match entered the third period.

But after Massa came up with an escape and takedown, he was able to hold on as Labriola failed to convert a last-second opportunity.

Up next, Taylor Venz couldn’t do much against Brooks at 184 pounds, dropping a 7-2 decision.

At 165, Bubba Wilson showed some toughness in his run through the consolations, after dropping his quarterfinal match against No. 1 Carson Kharchla of Ohio State 7-2. From there, Wilson ground out wins over Purdue’s No. 7 Hayden Lohrey (3-2) and Michigan State’s No. 5 Caleb Fish (5-2).

Wilson will wrestle in the consolations semifinals after already locking up a automatic bid for the NCAA tournament in Detroit.

The Huskers' Dominick Serrano, in his first Big Ten Tournament, dropped a 5-3 decision to Purdue’s Matt Ramos in the second round of consolations. He beat Ohio State’s No. 14 Dylan Koontz 14-4 in the mini-bracket for ninth and 10th place to stay alive for an NCAA berth.

Those matches do not count toward team points.

“These freshman, Jeremiah Reno, Dom Serreano and Bubba Wilson, it’s their first time ever in a big tournament,” Manning said. “Probably way tougher than the NCAA tournament. So, it’s good to see people improve and get better from match to match not just, 'Oh, it took three months to improve.’ No, you can improve as the tournament goes on.”

Another chaotic result occurred at 141 between Nebraska’s Chad Red and Purdue’s No. 11 Parker Filius. Red was in control most of the match, leading 5-1 as the third period began. But Filius crawled back, eventually getting a takedown and pin as time expired.

However, after review, Filius only got credit for the takedown to tie it up at 6. He finished the job in overtime, nearly pinning Red again on a takedown and two near-fall points to win 10-6. Red will look for an at-large bid from the NCAA when those are announced on Wednesday.

Heavyweight Christian Lance beat Rutgers’s Boone McDermott 7-4 to open up his consolation journey before dropping a 4-2 decision to Illinois’s Luke Luffman. He’ll wrestle for seventh place in Sunday’s opening session.

The consolation semifinals and seventh-place matches begin Sunday at 11 a.m. Championship, third and fifth-place matches follow at 3:30 p.m.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

