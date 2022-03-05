NU's Schultz will wrestle for Big Ten gold at PBA after securing third straight finals appearance

Eric Schultz sure has a way of winning close matches.

His clutch gene came up again in the semifinals of the Big Ten wrestling championships Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Schultz defeated Michigan’s Patrick Brucki 3-2 to clinch a spot in Sunday’s 197-pound final for the third straight season.

After a scoreless first period, Brucki gets an escape for a quick 1-0 lead. But a little over a minute later Schultz shot in for a takedown for a 2-1 lead.

A penalty on Schultz made it 2-2 but with an escape in the third period and impenetrable defense, Schultz came out with the victory to keep the Huskers from being shut out in championship matches.

Because of the struggles in the semifinals, Nebraska sits in sixth place with 65 points, 5½ points behind fifth-place Northwestern.

In pursuit of a second straight 149 championship match, Ridge Lovett was defeated in one of the biggest surprises of the semifinals. Wisconsin’s Austin Gomez came in with a double hook and flipped Lovett to his back with a first-period pin in 20 seconds.

Peyton Robb gave Northwestern’s No. 1 Ryan Deakin a run in the 165-pound semifinals, but Deakin’s ride time and key defense came up big as he will pursue a third straight Big Ten title with a 5-3 semifinal win.

In what many consider the match of the day, Michigan's Logan Massa came up with a close 6-5 win over the Huskers' Mikey Labriola. The two went back and forth, but as the match entered the third period, Labriola held a 4-3 lead.

Taylor Venz couldn’t do much at 184, dropping a 7-2 decision to defending Big Ten and national champion Aaron Brooks of Penn State.

After Massa came up with an escape and takedown, he was able to hold on as Labriola failed to convert a last-second opportunity.

In the second round of consolations, a couple more Huskers were knocked out of contention. Dominick Serrano wasn’t able to earn a win in his first Big Ten tournament, dropping a close 5-3 decision to Purdue’s Matt Ramos. He’ll move on to the ninth-place mini-bracket to try and get an automatic spot for the NCAAs.

Another chaotic result occurred at 141 between Nebraska’s Chad Red and Purdue’s No. 11 Parker Filius. Red was in control most of the match, leading 5-1 as the third period commenced. But Filius slowly ground back, eventually getting a takedown and pin as time expired.

However, after review, Filius was only credited for the takedown to tie it up at 6-6. He finished the job in overtime as he nearly pinned Red again getting a takedown and two near-fall points to win 10-6. Red will look for an at-large bid from the NCAA announced on Wednesday.

Heavyweight Christian Lance beat Rutgers’s Boone McDermott 7-4 to open up his consolation journey before dropping a 4-2 decision to Illinois’s Luke Luffman. He’ll wrestle for seventh place in Sunday’s opening session.

The consolation semifinals and seventh-place matches begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, with championship, 3rd- and 5th-place matches following at 3:30 p.m.

