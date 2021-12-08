NU's Labriola named Big Ten wrestler of the week

After claiming a title at the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas, Nebraska's Mikey Labriola was named Big Ten wrestler of the week Wednesday.

The Easton, Pennsylvania, native rallied to beat No. 6 Ethan Smith of Ohio State in the 174-pound final Saturday. Labriola, who is ranked No. 3 nationally by InterMat, improved to 10-0 this season with the victory.

Labriola is the first Husker to be named Big Ten wrestler of the week since Taylor Venz on Jan. 29, 2019.

NU returns to the mat on Dec. 18 for a home dual against South Dakota State (2 p.m.).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0