 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NU's Labriola named Big Ten wrestler of the week
0 Comments
topical

NU's Labriola named Big Ten wrestler of the week

  • Updated
  • 0
Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 1.8

Nebraska's Mikey Labriola (top) rolls Minnesota's Jake Allar onto his back before pinning him in the 174-pound match Jan. 8 at the Devaney Sports Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

After claiming a title at the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas, Nebraska's Mikey Labriola was named Big Ten wrestler of the week Wednesday.

The Easton, Pennsylvania, native rallied to beat No. 6 Ethan Smith of Ohio State in the 174-pound final Saturday. Labriola, who is ranked No. 3 nationally by InterMat, improved to 10-0 this season with the victory.

Labriola is the first Husker to be named Big Ten wrestler of the week since Taylor Venz on Jan. 29, 2019.

NU returns to the mat on Dec. 18 for a home dual against South Dakota State (2 p.m.).

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter Freedom calls out Jeremy Lin for continuing to play in China

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News