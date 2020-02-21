NU wrestling finishes regular season in dominant fashion
View Comments

NU wrestling finishes regular season in dominant fashion

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The No. 4 Husker wrestling team went 7-for-10 on Friday to knock off No. 13 Minnesota in Minneapolis for a 29-12 victory.

No. 5 Isaiah White won a hard-fought match at 165 pounds against Bailee O'Reilly, emerging with a one-point (3-2) decision to get Nebraska started.

The Huskers also got wins from Taylor Venz (184), Eric Schultz (197) and Alex Thomsen (125), Ridge Lovett (133), Chad Red (141) and Caleb Licking (157).

Red, No. 9 at 141 pounds, stamped his third consecutive pin in a top-10 matchup against Minnesota's No. 6 Mitch McKee.

Licking filled in for the Huskers after No. 19 Peyton Robb failed to make weight. Lovett received a forfeit at 133 pounds after the Gophers' Boo Dyrden failed the pre-match skin check.

Nebraska will have two weeks off as the Huskers prepare to head to New Jersey for the Big Ten Wrestling Championships. Session I begins at 9 a.m. March 7th.

Nebraska wrestling logo 2014

WRESTLING FRIDAY

No. 4 Nebraska 29, No. 13 Minnesota 12

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News