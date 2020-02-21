NU wrestling finishes regular season in dominant fashion

The No. 4 Husker wrestling team went 7-for-10 on Friday to knock off No. 13 Minnesota in Minneapolis for a 29-12 victory.
No. 5 Isaiah White won a hard-fought match at 165 pounds against Bailee O'Reilly, emerging with a one-point (3-2) decision to get Nebraska started.
The Huskers also got wins from Taylor Venz (184), Eric Schultz (197) and Alex Thomsen (125), Ridge Lovett (133), Chad Red (141) and Caleb Licking (157).
Red, No. 9 at 141 pounds, stamped his third consecutive pin in a top-10 matchup against Minnesota's No. 6 Mitch McKee.
Licking filled in for the Huskers after No. 19 Peyton Robb failed to make weight. Lovett received a forfeit at 133 pounds after the Gophers' Boo Dyrden failed the pre-match skin check.
Nebraska will have two weeks off as the Huskers prepare to head to New Jersey for the Big Ten Wrestling Championships. Session I begins at 9 a.m. March 7th.