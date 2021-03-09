NU will send 9 wrestlers to NCAAs after Cronin earns at-large bid

Nebraska will send nine wrestlers to next week's NCAA Championships after Liam Cronin earned an at-large bid Tuesday, joining the field of 330 total qualifiers.

Cronin, who earned his second trip to the NCAAs, finished in ninth place at 133 pounds at the Big Ten Championships. He is 9-3 and has four wins against ranked opponents.

The at-large selections were made by the NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee using the following selection criteria: head-to-head competition, quality wins, coaches ranking, results against common opponents, conference tournament placement and winning percentage.

Eight other Huskers earned automatic berths after finishing in the top eight of their respective weight classes at last week's Big Ten meet: Chad Red (141 pounds), Ridge Lovett (149), Caleb Licking (157), Peyton Robb (165), Mikey Labriola (174), Taylor Venz (184), Eric Schultz (197) and Christian Lance (285).

Nebraska, which finished third at Big Tens, has qualified at least eight wrestlers for NCAAs for the past three seasons, and six times in 10 seasons.

Brackets and seedings will be announced Wednesday during a 5 p.m. NCAA selection show.