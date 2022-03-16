NU set for NCAA Championships. Here's a quick look at the eight Huskers headed to Detroit

Nebraska will send eight wrestlers to the NCAA Championships, which are this weekend at Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit.

The three-day event will consist of six sessions beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday on ESPNU.

The Huskers are looking to bounce back after a seventh-place showing at the Big Ten Championships in their own backyard. NU placed 12th at last year's NCAA meet.

Of the eight Huskers competing this week, six are returning All-Americans — Chad Red, Taylor Venz, Eric Schultz, Mikey Labriola, Ridge Lovett and Peyton Robb.

Here's a closer look at the Huskers headed to Detroit:

Chad Red (141 pounds, seeded 19th, sr.): Has earned All-American honors in four previous NCAA trips; finished sixth last year and is 12-6 this year.

Ridge Lovett (149, 10th, so.): Placed fourth at Big Tens and will be making his second appearance at NCAAs. He's 20-3 this year.

Peyton Robb (157, 10th, so.): Placed fifth at Big Tens and will be making his second appearance at NCAAs. He's 13-8 this year.

Bubba Wilson (165, 27th, rfr.): Will be making his first appearance at NCAAs after earning an automatic bid with a sixth-place finish at Big Tens. He's 13-13.

Mikey Labriola (174, 9th, jr.): Will be making his third NCAA appearance after placing fifth at Big Tens. He's 19-3 this season and 101-34 for his career.

Taylor Venz (184, 10th, sr.): Veteran is making his fourth appearance at NCAAs after a fifth-place showing at Big Tens; was fourth at the 2018 NCAA meet.

Eric Schultz (197, 3rd, sr.): The highest-seeded Husker finished second at Big Tens; has qualified for NCAAs five times now.

Christian Lance (285, 12th, sr.): Making his second NCAA appearance after going 16-8 during the season.

