NU sending eight to NCAA wrestling meet; Schultz leads five Huskers seeded in top 10

Nebraska senior
Eric Schultz leads five Huskers seeded 10th or better for the NCAA Wrestling Championships, which begin next Thursday in Detroit.
In total, the Huskers will have eight wrestlers at Little Caesars Arena.
Schultz, the 197-pounder who finished second at the Big Ten Championships last weekend, is seeded third in the tournament. Mikey Labriola (174 pounds) is seeded ninth, and Ridge Lovett (149), Taylor Venz (184) and Peyton Robb (157) are each seeded 10th in their respective weight divisions.
Husker 141-pounder Chad Red Jr. is seeded 19th, Bubba Wilson is 27th at 165 and Christian Lance is 12th at 285.
Just like at the Big Tens, eyes will be on Schultz, who represents Nebraska's best chance at a national champion as he gears up for his fifth NCAA appearance.
The No. 1 seed in Schultz's bracket is Penn State's Max Dean, who beat Schultz in the title match Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
This season marks the second straight time Schultz has been a top-three seed. He lost via pin in the first round as the No. 2 last year.
Photos: Big Ten wrestling championships wrap up at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Nebraska’s Taylor Venz (bottom) gets ready before a reset against Maryland’s Kyle Cochran in the 184-pound fifth-place match of the Big Ten wrestling championships Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young lifts Iowa’s Austin DeSanto off the ground during the 133-pound final of the Big Ten wrestling championships Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Big Ten wrestling championship trophy is on display Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Iowa’s Austin DeSanto attempts to regain some form of control as Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young turns him into scoring position during the 133-pound final of the Big Ten wrestling championships Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Wisconsin’s Austin Gomez celebrates after defeating Ohio State’s Sammy Sasso (not pictured) 8-5, in the 149-pound final of the Big Ten wrestling championships Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Northwestern’s Ryan Deakin dives after Michigan’s Will Lewan, who attempts to maintain an upright position during the 157-pound final of the Big Ten wrestling championships Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The headgear of Michigan’s Will Lewan falls over his eyes as he is held to the floor by Northwestern’s Ryan Deakin (not pictured) during the 157-pound final of the Big Ten wrestling championships Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michigan’s Will Lewan is held to the floor by Northwestern’s Ryan Deakin during the 157-pound final of the Big Ten wrestling championships Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Northwestern’s Ryan Deakin is named the winner of the 157-pound final during the Big Ten wrestling championships Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Peyton Robb (back) takes down Purdue’s Kendall Coleman in the 157-pound fifth-place match during the Big Ten wrestling championships Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Ohio State’s Sammy Sasso (right) faces off with Wisconsin’s Austin Gomez in the 149-pound final of the Big Ten wrestling championships Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Penn State’s Carter Starocci (back) holds onto Michigan’s Logan Massa in the 174-pound final of the Big Ten wrestling championships Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Penn State’s Carter Starocci (top) holds onto Michigan’s Logan Massa in the 174-pouind final of the Big Ten wrestling championships Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Peyton Robb (left) takes on Purdue’s Kendall Coleman in the 157-pound fifth-place match of the Big Ten wrestling championships Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Eric Shultz (right) faces off against Penn State’s Max Dean in the 197-pound final of the Big Ten wrestling championships Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Eric Shultz (right) balances on one foot as Penn State’s Max Dean looks for the takedown in the 197-pound final of the Big Ten wrestling championships Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Michigan’s Myles Amine celebrates his win over Penn State’s Aaron Brooks in the 184-pound final of the Big Ten wrestling championships Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young (left) tries to take down Iowa’s Austin DeSanto in the 133-pound final of the Big Ten wrestling championships Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young (right) wrestles Iowa’s Austin DeSanto in the 133-pound final of the Big Ten wrestling championships Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Peyton Robb (top) takes on Purdue’s Kendall Coleman in the 157-pound fifth-place match of the Big Ten wrestling championships Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Taylor Venz (right) faces off against Maryland’s Kyle Cochran in the 184-pound fifth-place match of the Big Ten wrestling championships Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Former NCAA National Champion and Olympic medal winner Tervel Dlagnev (center) is joined by his family as he is honored with a medal ceremony before the Big Ten wrestling championship matches Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Former NCAA National Champion and Olympic medal winner Tervel Dlagnev is honored with a medal ceremony before the Big Ten wrestling championship matches Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young is declared the winner of the 133-pound final of the Big Ten wrestling championships Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michigan’s Cameron Amine wrestles Iowa’s Alex Marinelli during the 165-pound final of the Big Ten wrestling championships Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michigan’s Cameron Amine connects with the head of Iowa’s Alex Marinelli during the 165-pound final of the Big Ten wrestling championships Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sweat drips off of Michigan’s Logan Massa as he wrestles against Penn State’s Carter Starocci (not pictured) during the 174-pound final of the Big Ten wrestling championships Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michigan assistant coaches Kevin Jackson (left) and David Bolyard call for a takedown but are denied during the 165-pound final of the Big Ten wrestling championships Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sweat drips off of Michigan’s Logan Massa as he wrestles against Penn State’s Carter Starocci (not pictured) during the 174-pound final of the Big Ten wrestling championships Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Penn State’s Carter Starocci (left) and Michigan’s Logan Massa vie for position over one another during the 174-pound final of the Big Ten wrestling championships Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Iowa’s Alex Marinelli is named the winner of the 165-pound final of the Big Ten wrestling championships Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Penn State’s Carter Starocci (top) attempts to wrestle control of his foot away from Michigan’s Logan Massa during the 174-pound final of the Big Ten wrestling championships Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Penn State’s Max Dean upends Nebraska’s Eric Schultz during the 197-pound final of the Big Ten wrestling championships Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Penn State’s Carter Starocci (left) wrestles Michigan’s Logan Massa during the 174-pound final of the Big Ten wrestling championships Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
An Iowa Hawkeyes fan waits for his change after buying a pair of beers during the Big Ten wrestling championships Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Michigan’s Logan Massa celebrates after an overtime win over Penn State’s Carter Starocci during the 174-pound final of the Big Ten wrestling championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Penn State’s Max Dean (left) faces off against Nebraska’s Eric Schultz during the 197-pound final of the Big Ten wrestling championships Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
