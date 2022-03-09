NU sending eight to NCAA wrestling meet; Schultz leads five Huskers seeded in top 10

Nebraska senior Eric Schultz leads five Huskers seeded 10th or better for the NCAA Wrestling Championships, which begin next Thursday in Detroit.

In total, the Huskers will have eight wrestlers at Little Caesars Arena.

Schultz, the 197-pounder who finished second at the Big Ten Championships last weekend, is seeded third in the tournament. Mikey Labriola (174 pounds) is seeded ninth, and Ridge Lovett (149), Taylor Venz (184) and Peyton Robb (157) are each seeded 10th in their respective weight divisions.

Husker 141-pounder Chad Red Jr. is seeded 19th, Bubba Wilson is 27th at 165 and Christian Lance is 12th at 285.

Just like at the Big Tens, eyes will be on Schultz, who represents Nebraska's best chance at a national champion as he gears up for his fifth NCAA appearance.

The No. 1 seed in Schultz's bracket is Penn State's Max Dean, who beat Schultz in the title match Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

This season marks the second straight time Schultz has been a top-three seed. He lost via pin in the first round as the No. 2 last year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0