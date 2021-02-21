No. 8 Huskers wrap up regular season with dominant victory at No. 12 Illinois

The No. 8 Nebraska wrestling team concluded its best regular season since 2014-15 with a 25-9 win against No. 12 Illinois on Sunday in Champaign, Illinois.

The Huskers improved to 7-1 ahead of the Big Ten championship meet. They have won six straight duals since losing at top-ranked Iowa. It's the Huskers' best regular-season finish since going 14-1 seven seasons ago.

NU, which outscored its foes 212-89 during the regular season, won seven of 10 matches against the Illini (5-2).

Chad Red Jr. (141 pounds), Ridge Lovett (149) and Caleb Licking (157) strung together three straight wins. Mikey Labriola (174), Taylor Venz (184) and Eric Schultz (197) added another streak of wins for the Huskers toward the end of dual.

Labriola and Schultz each improved to 8-0 with their victories, and Schultz has won his past 12 dual matches dating to last season.

Venz, ranked No. 16 at 184, had an impressive performance. He defeated No. 14 Zac Braunagel 12-1 after missing the Huskers' triangular against Indiana and Michigan State.