No. 18 Purdue takes down short-handed, 8th-ranked Nebraska 18-15
HUSKER WRESTLING

No. 18 Purdue takes down short-handed, 8th-ranked Nebraska 18-15

Gerrit Nijenhuis defeated No. 3 Mikey Labriola and Max Lyons picked up his first career win against No. 10 Taylor Venz to help No. 18 Purdue defeat No. 8 Nebraska 18-15 Friday night at the Devaney Sports Center.

The Huskers were short-handed for the entire night, having to go without their usual 125-pound starter, Liam Cronin, as well as No. 6 Peyton Robb at 157 pounds.

The Boilermakers got off to a hot start, winning the first three matches to take a 12-0 lead. Jevon Parrish and Bubba Wilson each earned hard-fought decisions to make it 12-6 heading into the intermission. After the two upsets, Nebraska's Eric Schultz won 5-2 at 197.

With Nebraska down six points and needing a pin from Christian Lance at heavyweight, the senior couldn't quite get Purdue's Michael Woulfe on his back, but still won the match 11-4 to end the dual.

Nebraska takes a week off before heading to Minneapolis to take on No. 13 Minnesota at 8 p.m. Jan. 14.

