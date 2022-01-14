No. 14 Gophers seal dual win against No. 10 Nebraska in night's final clash

Brayton Lee's victory in the final match of the night helped the No. 14 Minnesota wrestling team hold off No. 10 Nebraska 19-13 Friday in Minneapolis.

The Huskers battled from behind the entire dual and got to within 16-13 on Ridge Lovett's 7-2 decision at 149 pounds.

Lovett's win gave the Huskers a chance entering the final match, which pitted a pair of top-five wrestlers — No. 4 Brayton Lee from Minnesota and No. 5 Peyton Robb.

The 157-pound match was scoreless in the third period before Lee recorded the first takedown. He later added an escape and used a riding time point to earn a 4-0 victory and seal the dual for the Gophers.

Nebraska trailed 16-6 before Chad Redd picked a bonus-points win at 141.

Mikey Labriola (174 pounds) and Eric Schultz (197) also earned wins for Nebraska, which dropped to 0-2 in Big Ten competition.

No. 11 Christian Lance lost on a major decision to No. 1 heavyweight and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson that started a run of three straight Gopher wins that put the Huskers in the large hole before the Red and Lovett wins.

Friday's match featured six bouts between ranked wrestlers.

Nebraska's next dual is at Wisconsin on Jan. 21.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0