Next challenge for Husker wrestlers is No. 14 Minnesota and an Olympic gold medalist

After losing its first Big Ten dual of the season, the No. 10 Nebraska wrestling team will look to rebound at No. 14 Minnesota.

The Huskers and Gophers will clash at 8 p.m. Friday in Minneapolis. The match will be televised by BTN.

Nebraska (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) did not have its best lineup available last time out, which resulted in an 18-15 home loss to Purdue.

Full lineup or not, the Huskers expect one of its biggest tests of the season. As many as 17 ranked wrestlers dot the Husker and Gopher rosters, including Minnesota's Gable Steveson, who won an Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Summer Games. Steveson is ranked No. 1 at heavyweight.

Steveson has won all four of his matches this season via major decision.

The 157-pound bout is expected to pit NU's Peyton Robb, ranked fifth nationally, and Brayton Lee, who is ranked fourth.

Nebraska has won the previous five duals against Minnesota (2-2, 1-1), including a 22-14 victory in the most recent meeting.

The Gophers are coming off a loss to No. 1 Iowa. They opened Big Ten competition with a win against Northwestern.

