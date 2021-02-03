Nebraska wrestling's four-team meet on Saturday turns into a triangular as Rutgers postpones due to COVID-19

The Nebraska wrestling team will have one less team on its plate Saturday.

The No. 7 Huskers, scheduled to compete in a four-team meet Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana, will now take on Indiana and No. 23 Michigan State. No. 24 Rutgers' matches were postponed due to COVID-19 issues within its program, NU announced in a Wednesday news release.

"The institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options," the release said.

The meet now turns into a triangular. The Huskers will wrestle Indiana at 1 p.m., and Michigan State at 3 p.m.

