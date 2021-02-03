Nebraska wrestling's four-team meet on Saturday turns into a triangular as Rutgers postpones due to COVID-19

The Nebraska wrestling team will have one less team on its plate Saturday.
The No. 7 Huskers, scheduled to compete in a four-team meet Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana, will now take on Indiana and No. 23 Michigan State. No. 24 Rutgers' matches were postponed due to COVID-19 issues within its program, NU announced in a Wednesday news release.
"The institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options," the release said.
The meet now turns into a triangular. The Huskers will wrestle Indiana at 1 p.m., and Michigan State at 3 p.m.
Nebraska vs Wisconsin 1.31
Nebraska's Peyton Robb (top) pins down Wisconsin's Josh Otto during the 165 lb weight class match on Jan. 31, 2021 at Devaney Sports Center.
Kenneth Ferriera
Nebraska vs Wisconsin 1.31
Nebraska's Christian Lance is lifted up by his teammates after on Jan. 31 at the Devaney Sports Center.
Kenneth Ferriera
Northwestern vs. Nebraska 1.23
Nebraska's Peyton Robb topples Northwestern's David Ferrante on Jan. 23 at the Devaney Sports Center.
Kenneth Ferriera
Northwestern vs. Nebraska 1.23
Northwestern's Maxx Mayfield slams Nebraska's Caleb Licking on the mat on Jan. 23 at the Devaney Sports Center.
Kenneth Ferriera
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 1.16
Nebraska’s Kate Cain is surrounded by Ohio State's Gabby Hutcherson (left) and Kateri Poole on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 1.16
Nebraska’s Ashley Scoggin weaves her way through the defense of Ohio State's Ohio State’s Jacy Sheldon (4), Braxtin Miller (10) and Dorka Juhász (14) in the second half Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 1.8
Nebraska wrestler Liam Cronin (left) greets Minnesota’s Patrick McKee before the 125-pound match Jan. 8 at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Michigan State vs. Nebraska, 1.2
Nebraska guard Trey McGowens (2) gets his second-half layup blocked by Michigan State’s Aaron Henry (0) on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Michigan State vs. Nebraska, 1.2
Nebraska guard Trey McGowens (2) gets his second-half layup blocked by Michigan State’s Aaron Henry (0) on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 12.31
Nebraska’s Sam Haiby (4) drives to the basket against Northwestern’s Courtney Shaw (15) and Lauryn Satterwhite (2) in the first half Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 12.31
Nebraska’s Sam Haiby (4) eyes the basket as she scores just before the buzzer to give the Huskers a 65-63 win over Northwestern on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 12.31
Nebraska’s Whitney Brown (10) celebrates her second made three-pointer of the first half with teammate Kate Cain (31) on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Doane vs. Nebraska, 12.17
Nebraska's Trey McGowens (2) shoots over Doane’s Matt Hagedorn and Tyler Sullivan in their game earlier this month at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Doane vs. Nebraska, 12.17
Nebraska guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson (34) drives to the basket against Doane’s Max Masin (20) in the first half Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Doane vs. Nebraska, 12.17
Doane’s Anthony Laravie (3) is defended by Nebraska's Trey McGowens (2), Thorir Thorbjarnarson (34) and Dalano Banton (45) as Doane's Alec Oberhauser (4) looks to help in the first half Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Doane vs. Nebraska, 12.17
Nebraska Trevor Lakes (14), who made three three-pointers in the first half, celebrates a make against Doane on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 1.10
Nebraska and Indiana join at the center of the court in a moment of unity before the start of Sunday's game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 1.10
Nebraska's Derrick Walker (13) dunks the ball over Indiana in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 1.10
Indiana's Race Thompson (25) recovers a loose ball as Nebraska's Dalano Banton goes to the floor at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 1.10
Nebraska's Trey McGowens (2) scores against Indiana's Trey Galloway in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 1.3
Nebraska's Ashley Scoggin (left) is blocked by Rutgers' Tekia Mack (middle) in the first quarter at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 1.3
Nebraska celebrates after its win against Rutgers at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Jan. 3.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 1.3
Nebraska's Sam Haiby celebrates as the clock winds down in the final seconds against Rutgers at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 1.19
Nebraska's Kate Cain (from left) and Ashley Scoggin try to take the ball away from Minnesota's Gadiva Hubbard in the second half Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 1.19
Minnesota's Kadi Sissoko (from left) competes for a rebound with Nebraska's Whitney Brown and Bella Cravens in the second half Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 1.19
Nebraska's Whitney Brown (left) scores next to Minnesota's Kayla Mershon on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 1.19
Nebraska's Sam Haiby (right) battles for possession with Minnesota's Katie Borowicz in the first half Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Doane vs. Nebraska, 12.17
Nebraska guard Trey McGowens (2) slams down two points against Doane as teammate Teddy Allen (0) looks on in the second half Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Creighton, 12.14
Nebraska's Kate Cain (left) fights for a loose ball against Creighton's Mallory Brake during the first half Dec. 14 at Sokol Arena in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska vs. Creighton, 12.14
Nebraska's Sam Haiby reacts from the bench during the second half Monday at Sokol Arena in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Nevada, 11.26
Nebraska's Shamiel Stevenson is sandwiched by Nevada's Desmond Cambridge (left) and Tré Coleman in the second half Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Nevada, 11.26
Nebraska forward Yvan Ouedraogo looks for room as he is defended by Nevada forwards Tré Coleman (left), Zane Meeks (top right) and guard Desmond Cambridge on Nov. 26 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska vs. Nevada, 11.26
Nebraska guard Trey McGowens falls to the floor as he is defended by Nevada forward Robby Robinson during first half Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 12.25
Nebraska's Yvan Ouedraogo celebrates in the second half against Michigan on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 12.25
Nebraska's Trey McGowens (2) and Nebraska's Teddy Allen try to steal the ball from Michigan's Terrance Williams in the second half Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!