The Nebraska wrestling team signed the nation's No. 6 recruiting class Wednesday, and it includes the No. 2 recruit at 133 pounds.
Jeremiah Reno (125 pounds), Dominick Serrano (133), Brock Hardy (149), Nathan Haas (184), Brandyn Van Tassell (184) and Silas Allred (197) make up the latest class.
Serrano is ranked No. 2 in his weight class by Intermat. The Windsor, Colorado, native is a three-time state champion and is riding a 139-match winning streak.
You have free articles remaining.
Reno, of Kansas City, is a four-time Missouri state champion, and is ranked sixth nationally by Intermat.
Haas is coming off a 182-pound state championship in California, and Allred, a Muncie, Indiana, native, is a 195-pound state champion in the Hoosier State.
Hardy and Van Tassell are Utah natives and both are currently serving a two-year LDS mission. Both will join the Huskers for the 2020-21 season. Hardy was ranked as high as No. 2 at 145 by some recruiting services.