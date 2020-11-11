 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska wrestling team inks two Pennsylvania standouts
View Comments
topical

Nebraska wrestling team inks two Pennsylvania standouts

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska wrestling team inked a pair of Pennsylvania standouts in Jagger Condomitti (Northampton) and Lenny Pinto (Stroudsburg) on Wednesday.

Condomitti, projected at 157 or 165 pounds, is a three-time state qualifier and a 2019 Journeymen World Classic gold medalist. He is ranked as the No. 13 overall wrestler in the 2021 class by FloWrestling.

Pinto is another top-20 prospect. A state champion at 170 pounds last season, Pinto is ranked 16th overall by FloWrestling and No. 5 in his weight class by Intermat. He won a school-record 44 matches as a junior.

"Both of these young men come from great families and are committed to being the best in the country," NU coach Mark Manning said in a statement. "They are accomplished competitors and young men that are filled with the drive and spirit to excel. We're excited about their future and impact they'll have on Nebraska wrestling."

Nebraska wrestling logo 2014

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News