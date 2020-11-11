Nebraska wrestling team inks two Pennsylvania standouts

The Nebraska wrestling team inked a pair of Pennsylvania standouts in Jagger Condomitti (Northampton) and Lenny Pinto (Stroudsburg) on Wednesday.

Condomitti, projected at 157 or 165 pounds, is a three-time state qualifier and a 2019 Journeymen World Classic gold medalist. He is ranked as the No. 13 overall wrestler in the 2021 class by FloWrestling.

Pinto is another top-20 prospect. A state champion at 170 pounds last season, Pinto is ranked 16th overall by FloWrestling and No. 5 in his weight class by Intermat. He won a school-record 44 matches as a junior.

"Both of these young men come from great families and are committed to being the best in the country," NU coach Mark Manning said in a statement. "They are accomplished competitors and young men that are filled with the drive and spirit to excel. We're excited about their future and impact they'll have on Nebraska wrestling."

