Nebraska wrestling lands Indiana graduate transfer Liam Cronin

The Huskers have landed a Hoosier.

The Nebraska wrestling team announced the addition of graduate transfer Liam Cronin on Saturday night.

Cronin revealed his intentions to transfer to Nebraska on Twitter on April 25, and made it official less than a month later.

Cronin, a 125-pounder who wrestled the past three seasons at Indiana, earned a fifth-place finish in the Big Ten Championships last year.

Cronin has 41 wins, including 17 last season. He earned an automatic berth to the 2020 NCAA Wrestling Championships, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Orange, California, native dropped 11 of his first 17 matches last season — a start that temporarily cost him his starting spot. He reentered the rotation on Jan. 20, and rattled off eight straight wins to enter the Big Tens with momentum on his side.

Nebraska defeated Indiana 35-6 on Feb. 9 in Bloomington. Cronin provided one of the Hoosiers' two wins, beating NU's Alex Thomsen.

