Nebraska wrestlers Venz, Labriola fall in quarterfinals, but 2 Huskers earn All-America honors

Nebraska's two quarterfinalists both lost Friday at the NCAA Championships in St. Louis, but the Huskers did wrap up some All-America honors.

In the quarterfinals, Husker 174-pounder Mikey Labriola fell to Bernie Truax of Cal Poly 4-2, and at 184, Penn State's undefeated and top-seeded Aaron Brooks defeated Taylor Venz, the only wrestler to have beaten Brooks in a college match, 9-4.

Labriola, seeded fourth at 174, reached the quarterfinals with a 5-3 win in the second round Thursday. Venz had breezed through his two matches Thursday with a technical fall and a 10-4 decision.

In consolations Friday night, Labriola defeated Clay Lautt of North Carolina 8-4, and then downed Daniel Bullard of North Carolina State 7-4, as he moved toward a spot in the third-place bout and clinched All-America honors. Venz lost to Dakota Geer of Oklahoma State 8-2.

Nebraska was in 11th place with 33½ points late in Friday evening's competition. Iowa was leading with 105½ points.