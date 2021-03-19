 Skip to main content
Nebraska wrestlers Venz, Labriola fall in quarterfinals, but 2 Huskers earn All-America honors
NCAA WRESTLING

Nebraska's two quarterfinalists both lost Friday at the NCAA Championships in St. Louis, but the Huskers did wrap up some All-America honors.

In the quarterfinals, Husker 174-pounder Mikey Labriola fell to Bernie Truax of Cal Poly 4-2, and at 184, Penn State's undefeated and top-seeded Aaron Brooks defeated Taylor Venz, the only wrestler to have beaten Brooks in a college match, 9-4.

Labriola, seeded fourth at 174, reached the quarterfinals with a 5-3 win in the second round Thursday. Venz had breezed through his two matches Thursday with a technical fall and a 10-4 decision.

In consolations Friday night, Labriola defeated Clay Lautt of North Carolina 8-4, and then downed Daniel Bullard of North Carolina State 7-4, as he moved toward a spot in the third-place bout and clinched All-America honors. Venz lost to Dakota Geer of Oklahoma State 8-2.

Nebraska was in 11th place with 33½ points late in Friday evening's competition. Iowa was leading with 105½ points.

The Huskers' Chad Red kept winning in the consolation bracket at 141, posting a 12-8 win over Ian Parker of Iowa State, then getting a major decision over Parker Filius of Purdue, 11-3. He added an 8-7 victory over Missouri's Allan Hart in the fourth round of consolation and defeated Zachary Sherman of North Carolina 5-4 to advance to the consolation semifinals, for a chance at a third-place match and All-America status.

At 165, NU's Peyton Robb won his second-round consolation match by major decision but fell in the third round to Cameron Amine of Michigan, 6-4. Eric Schultz followed a similar path at 197, winning by major decision in his second-round consolation match but falling to Missouri's Rocky Elam in a major decision in the third round.

The Huskers' Christian Lance lost by sudden victory 3-1 in the second round of consolations at 285. Husker 125-pounder Liam Cronin and 149-pounder Ridge Lovett also lost at that stage of consolations.

Semifinals will take place later Friday. The medal round starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, with championship matches starting at 7 p.m.

