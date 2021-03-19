 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska wrestlers Venz, Labriola fall in quarterfinals at NCAA Championships; Red still alive in consolations
View Comments
topical

Nebraska wrestlers Venz, Labriola fall in quarterfinals at NCAA Championships; Red still alive in consolations

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska's two quarterfinalists both lost in Friday's early wrestling action at the NCAA Championships in St. Louis.

Husker 174-pounder Mikey Labriola fell to Bernie Truax of Cal Poly 4-2, and at 184, Penn State's undefeated and top-seeded Aaron Brooks defeated Taylor Venz, the only wrestler to have beaten Brooks in a college match, 9-4.

Labriola, seeded fourth at 174, reached the quarterfinals with a 5-3 win in the second round Thursday. Venz had breezed through his two matches Thursday with a technical fall and a 10-4 decision.

Nebraska was in 19th place with 19½ points Thursday afternoon. Iowa was leading with 73½ points.

The Huskers' Chad Red kept winning in the consolation bracket at 141, posting a 12-8 win over Ian Parker of Iowa State, then getting a major decision over Parker Filius of Purdue, 11-3.

At 165, NU's Peyton Robb won his second-round consolation match by major decision but fell in the third round to Cameron Amine of Michigan, 6-4. Eric Schultz followed a similar path at 197, winning by major decision in his second-round consolation match but falling to Missouri's Rocky Elam in a major decision in the third round.

The Huskers' Christian Lance lost by sudden victory 3-1 in the second round of consolations at 285. Husker 125-pounder Liam Cronin and 149-pounder Ridge Lovett also lost at that stage of consolations.

Semifinals will take place later Friday. The medal round starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, with championship matches starting at 7 p.m.

Check back for updates to this story.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News