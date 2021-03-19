Nebraska wrestlers Venz, Labriola fall in quarterfinals at NCAA Championships; Red still alive in consolations

Nebraska's two quarterfinalists both lost in Friday's early wrestling action at the NCAA Championships in St. Louis.

Husker 174-pounder Mikey Labriola fell to Bernie Truax of Cal Poly 4-2, and at 184, Penn State's undefeated and top-seeded Aaron Brooks defeated Taylor Venz, the only wrestler to have beaten Brooks in a college match, 9-4.

Labriola, seeded fourth at 174, reached the quarterfinals with a 5-3 win in the second round Thursday. Venz had breezed through his two matches Thursday with a technical fall and a 10-4 decision.

Nebraska was in 19th place with 19½ points Thursday afternoon. Iowa was leading with 73½ points.

The Huskers' Chad Red kept winning in the consolation bracket at 141, posting a 12-8 win over Ian Parker of Iowa State, then getting a major decision over Parker Filius of Purdue, 11-3.

At 165, NU's Peyton Robb won his second-round consolation match by major decision but fell in the third round to Cameron Amine of Michigan, 6-4. Eric Schultz followed a similar path at 197, winning by major decision in his second-round consolation match but falling to Missouri's Rocky Elam in a major decision in the third round.