Nebraska sends five wrestlers to semifinals at Big Ten wrestling championships; Huskers in fourth place

The Nebraska wrestling team sits in fourth place after Session 1 of the Big Ten Championships on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

With seven Huskers advancing to the semifinals — and two others still in contention — Nebraska appears primed to finish in the top five for the seventh straight year.

NU's Ridge Lovett, seeded No. 3 at 149 pounds, was the Huskers' first semifinalist after showing off his defensive skills to upend No. 6 Mike Van Brill (Rutgers) 2-0. Next up for Lovett is Wisconsin's Austin Gomez of Wisconsin in a rematch of earlier in the year.

Peyton Robb, ranked fifth at 157 pounds, followed that up with a dramatic victory of his own for the Huskers. After getting a reversal to tie the match 4-4 vs. No. 4 Kendall Coleman (Purdue), Robb got a takedown in overtime to punch his ticket to the semifinals for the third straight year with a 6-4 victory.

No. 3 Mikey Labriola (174 pounds) advanced after his opponent bowed out due to injury in the second period.

One match later, No. 4 Taylor Venz continued his hot run of matches at 184, defeating No. 5 Abe Assad (Iowa) 4-2.

Lastly, Nebraska's Eric Schultz earned his spot in the 197-pound semifinals. The No. 1-ranked wrestler earned a narrow 3-1 over Ohio State's Gavin Hoffman.

No. 13 Jeremiah Reno saw his season come to an end at 125 after giving up a takedown in overtime to No. 12 Jacob Moran of Indiana in the wrestlebacks. Moran's initial takedown went under review but the referees confirmed the two points to eliminate the only Husker so far.

No. 10 Dominick Serrano lost his opening match at 133 to No. 7 Chris Cannon of Northwestern 7-3. He'll wrestle in tonight's second round of wrestlebacks starting at 5:30 p.m. No. 6 Christian Lance won his opening match at 285 over Purdue's No. 11 Michael Woulfe 7-2. He then lost to Penn State's No. 3 Greg Kirkvliet 7-1, marking the only quarterfinal loss by the Huskers.

Michigan leads the team race with 68½ points, Penn State in second with 67½ and Iowa in third with 55.

Action begins again at 5:30 p.m. with the second round of wrestlebacks followed by the semifinals and third round of wrestlebacks at 7:30 p.m.

Breaking down Nebraska's semifinals

149, No. 3 Ridge Lovett vs. No. 2 Austin Gomez (Wisconsin): These two faced each other back on Jan. 21 in Madison, where it was Gomez who notched two takedowns en route to a 4-2 win. Lovett will be eager to get some revenge as he pursues a berth in the 149-pound championship match for the second straight season.

157 No. 5 Peyton Robb vs No. 1 Ryan Deakin (Northwestern): Deakin continues his journey for a third straight Big Ten championship as he pinned Ohio State's Bryce Hepner in the quarterfinals. Deakin won 4-2 over Robb back on Jan. 23. After his dramatic win over Purdue's Kendall Coleman in the quarterfinals, Robb is back in his third straight Big Ten semifinals.

174 No. 3 Mikey Labriola vs. No. 2 Logan Massa (Michigan): This one could be a classic. Labriola is still looking for his first Big Ten finals appearance and he'll have to go against a wrestler in Massa who defeated him 4-1 back on Feb. 4. These two are used to the big stage and have history in the Big Tens, with Labriola beating Massa in last year's third-place match.

184 No. 4 Taylor Venz vs. No. 1 Aaron Brooks (Penn State): These two always seem to match up — this will be the third straight season in which the two wrestlers have faced each other. That also includes last year's 184-pound championship, won by Brooks 10-5. They also faced off two years ago in the semifinals, where Brooks pinned Venz. In their lone match this year, Brooks walked away with a 14-4 major decision in University Park on Feb. 6.

197 No. 1 Eric Schultz vs. No. 5 Patrick Brucki: It was a decent surprise when Brucki defeated Iowa's Jacob Warner 3-1 in the quarterfinals to set up this semifinal. These two grappled in the Nebraska-Michigan dual back on Feb. 4, with Schultz winning 8-5.

