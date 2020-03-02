Nebraska's Schultz seeded second at 197 for Big Ten meet

Eric Schultz is the highest-seeded Husker wrestler heading into this weekend's Big Ten Championships at Rutgers.

The Big Ten announced the pre-seeds Monday.

Schultz is seeded No. 2 at 197 behind Ohio State's Kollin Moore. Schultz, who finished fourth at last year's Big Ten meet, is 21-3 this season. His only conference defeat was to Moore, 6-2, on Feb. 2.

Chad Red is seeded fourth at 141, Isaiah White is fourth at 165 and Taylor Venz is fourth at 184.

Red was a Big Ten runner-up at 141 last year, while Venz took fourth at 184.

NU's David Jensen is seeded fifth at 285, Mikey Labriola is fifth at 174, Ridge Lovett is sixth at 133, Collin Purinton is seventh at 149, Peyton Robb is seventh at 157 and Alex Thomsen is 10th at 125.

Penn state boasts four top-seeded wrestlers and Iowa has two.

