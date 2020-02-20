Nebraska looks to extend dual meet fortune in regular-season finale

The Nebraska wrestling team will put its five-meet dual streak to the test with a trip to take on Minnesota at 8 p.m. Friday.

A top-10 matchup awaits in the 174-pound weight class. Nebraska's sixth-ranked Mikey Labriola will take on No. 8 Devin Skatzka in a rematch of last season's tight match, which Labriola won by decision (7-6).

Nebraska boasts eight nationally ranked wrestlers in its projected starting lineup: Ridge Lovett (No. 14, 133 pounds), Chad Red (No. 9, 141), Collin Purinton (No. 16, 149), Peyton Robb (No. 19, 157), Isaiah White (No. 5, 165), Labriola (No. 6, 174), Taylor Venz (No. 11, 184) and Eric Schultz (No. 4, 197).

The Golden Gophers have six ranked wrestlers, including top-ranked heavyweight Gable Stevenson and No. 6 Mitch McKee, who will likely take on Red in a top-10 clash.

Following consecutive losses in January, the Huskers have found continued success in dual meets, defeating five straight opponents, most notably now-No. 3 Ohio State on Feb. 2.

The trip to the Maturi Pavilion marks the end of the regular season. Nebraska honored its seniors with a commanding 25-15 triumph against Michigan last Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.

