Millard South's Taylor highlights Husker wrestling team's recruiting class

The Nebraska wrestling team announced the signings of three recruits, including Millard South standout Antrell Taylor.

Jacob Van Dee of Erie, Pennsylvania, and Harley Andrews of Tuttle, Oklahoma, wrap up Wednesday's signees.

Taylor won Class A state titles at 145 pounds in 2020 and 160 in 2021, and he is ranked the No. 6 recruit nationally in his weight class by FloWrestling.

This past offseason, Taylor finished fifth at the UWW Cadet World Team Trials.

Andrews is considered one the top heavyweight prospects in this recruiting cycle by FloWrestling. He's a two-time state champion and was a semifinalist at the 16U freestyle nationals.

Van Dee was a state champion at 113 pounds last season after finishing second at 106 as a sophomore.

