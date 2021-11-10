 Skip to main content
Millard South's Taylor highlights Husker wrestling team's recruiting class
Millard South's Taylor highlights Husker wrestling team's recruiting class

Class A state wrestling, 2.17

Millard South's Antrell Taylor (right) tries to wrestle Elkhorn South's Ayden Welch to his back in a 160-pound Class A quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament last February at CHI Health Center Omaha.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

The Nebraska wrestling team announced the signings of three recruits, including Millard South standout Antrell Taylor.

Jacob Van Dee of Erie, Pennsylvania, and Harley Andrews of Tuttle, Oklahoma, wrap up Wednesday's signees.

Taylor won Class A state titles at 145 pounds in 2020 and 160 in 2021, and he is ranked the No. 6 recruit nationally in his weight class by FloWrestling.

This past offseason, Taylor finished fifth at the UWW Cadet World Team Trials.

Andrews is considered one the top heavyweight prospects in this recruiting cycle by FloWrestling. He's a two-time state champion and was a semifinalist at the 16U freestyle nationals.

Van Dee was a state champion at 113 pounds last season after finishing second at 106 as a sophomore.

Behind group of returning All-Americans, NU wrestling will open season ranked nationally in top 10
Home dual against Iowa, Big Ten meet at PBA highlight Huskers' '21-22 wrestling schedule
Jordan Burroughs wins gold at Worlds, ties American record; Omaha Skutt's Gilman wins, too

 

