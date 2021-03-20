Mikey Labriola's third-place finish leads Huskers at NCAA wrestling championship

Nebraska junior Mikey Labriola finished in third place at the NCAA wrestling championship Saturday in St. Louis, earning All-American honors along with teammate Chad Red.

Labriola went 6-1 over three days of competition at 174 pounds. His lone defeat came Thursday to Bernie Truax (Cal Poly), who Labriola defeated Saturday morning to claim third place.

Labriola and Truax were tied headed into the third period before Labriola recorded a takedown and four near-fall points to take control of the match. Labriola got to the third-place match with a 5-4 decision over second-seeded Demetrius Romero of Utah Valley.

Red lost to Illinois' Dylan Duncan 3-0 in a fifth-place match at 141 pounds.

Red finished 5-3 at the NCAA championships and finished as a four-time All-American.

Iowa has a firm grasp on the team standings, taking 124 points and three wrestlers into the evening finals. Oklahoma State is in second with 95½ points, followed by Penn State (94½).

The Huskers end with 38 points and currently sit in 12th place.