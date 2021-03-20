Mikey Labriola's third-place finish leads Huskers at NCAA wrestling championship; Iowa wins first team title since 2010

Nebraska junior Mikey Labriola finished in third place at the NCAA wrestling championship Saturday in St. Louis, earning all-American honors along with teammate Chad Red.

Labriola went 6-1 over three days of competition at 174 pounds. His lone defeat came Thursday against Bernie Truax (Cal Poly), who Labriola defeated 8-3 Saturday morning to claim third place.

Labriola and Truax were tied heading into the third period before Labriola recorded a takedown and four near-fall points to take control of the match. Labriola got to the third-place match with a 5-4 decision over second-seeded Demetrius Romero of Utah Valley.

Red lost to Illinois' Dylan Duncan 3-0 in a fifth-place match at 141 pounds.

Red finished 5-3 at the NCAA championships and finished as a four-time All-American.

Iowa has a firm grasp on the team standings, taking 124 points and three wrestlers into the evening finals. Oklahoma State is in second with 95½ points, followed by Penn State (94½).

The Huskers finished in 12th place with 38 points.