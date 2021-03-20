Mikey Labriola's third-place finish leads Huskers at NCAA wrestling championship; Iowa wins first team title since 2010

Nebraska junior Mikey Labriola finished in third place at the NCAA wrestling championship Saturday in St. Louis, earning all-American honors along with teammate Chad Red.
Labriola went 6-1 over three days of competition at 174 pounds. His lone defeat came Thursday against Bernie Truax (Cal Poly), who Labriola defeated 8-3 Saturday morning to claim third place.
Labriola and Truax were tied heading into the third period before Labriola recorded a takedown and four near-fall points to take control of the match. Labriola got to the third-place match with a 5-4 decision over second-seeded Demetrius Romero of Utah Valley.
Red lost to Illinois' Dylan Duncan 3-0 in a fifth-place match at 141 pounds.
Red finished 5-3 at the NCAA championships and finished as a four-time All-American.
Iowa has a firm grasp on the team standings, taking 124 points and three wrestlers into the evening finals. Oklahoma State is in second with 95½ points, followed by Penn State (94½).
The Huskers finished in 12th place with 38 points.
Iowa won its first team national title since 2010. The Hawkeyes totaled 129 points, topping Penn State, which finished second with 113.5. Oklahoma State (99.5), Arizona State (74) and Michigan (69) rounded out the top five.
All 10 Hawkeyes who qualified for the event contributed points to the team total. Iowa's Spencer Lee (125 pounds) was the lone Hawkeye to win an individual title. The Des Moines Register reported Saturday night that Lee wrestled with a torn ACL.