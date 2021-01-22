Mark Manning says Husker wrestlers 'didn't bring the intensity' vs. Iowa. Now, NU must turn the page

Seventh-ranked Nebraska now will turn its attention to Saturday. The Huskers will host Maryland and No. 25 Northwestern in their only triangular of the season. The competition might not be as stiff as the past two weekends, but the Huskers are focused on bringing the intensity that was absent against Iowa.

“We’re definitely going to grow from this because it’s a hard lesson that no one wants to learn but sometimes for teams to become what they need to be, they need to get taken out behind the woodshed every once in a while,” Manning said.

While the format won’t be different for the matches, the Huskers will have the opportunity to take part in 10 extra matches that will wrestle simultaneously. These matches are meant for backups and redshirt wrestlers to take part in competition since Big Ten schools are not allowed to send those wrestlers to open tournaments.

The extra matches bring a different dynamic, especially when it comes to regular duals when those are happening before the top lineups. As a result, those extra matches could set the tone or ignite some momentum for either team — a situation that happened to Nebraska when the Huskers defeated Iowa in five of the six extra matches last Friday.