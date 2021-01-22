Mark Manning says Husker wrestlers 'didn't bring the intensity' vs. Iowa. Now, NU must turn the page

Coach Mark Manning is the first to say that his Nebraska wrestling team wasn’t ready to take on No. 1 Iowa last week in Iowa City, Iowa.
The Hawkeyes won eight of 10 matches, including four bonus-point wins en route to a dominating 31-6 victory.
"Definitely not our best performance for sure," Manning said. "I just didn’t do a good job getting our guys ready to go mentally. … We didn’t bring the intensity with our guys and within our team as a unit.
“You’re in a gunfight with a water pistol.”
One of the few Husker highlights was No. 2 Eric Schultz defeating longtime foe and No. 4 Jacob Warner 3-2. It marked Schultz’s 13th win in his past 15 matches dating to last season. Those two losses were only to graduated No. 1 wrestler Kollin Moore of Ohio State.
Schultz has quickly established himself as one of the best wrestlers on the Huskers' team, and is coming off a 23-4 season that culminated in runner-up honors at the Big Ten Championships.
"He’s one of the guys that brought the fight to Iowa," Manning said. "He won a tough match and one that he didn’t wrestle perfect, but he found a way to win, and when you bring the right fight, you might make some mistakes, but you can overcome."
Seventh-ranked Nebraska now will turn its attention to Saturday. The Huskers will host Maryland and No. 25 Northwestern in their only triangular of the season. The competition might not be as stiff as the past two weekends, but the Huskers are focused on bringing the intensity that was absent against Iowa.
“We’re definitely going to grow from this because it’s a hard lesson that no one wants to learn but sometimes for teams to become what they need to be, they need to get taken out behind the woodshed every once in a while,” Manning said.
While the format won’t be different for the matches, the Huskers will have the opportunity to take part in 10 extra matches that will wrestle simultaneously. These matches are meant for backups and redshirt wrestlers to take part in competition since Big Ten schools are not allowed to send those wrestlers to open tournaments.
The extra matches bring a different dynamic, especially when it comes to regular duals when those are happening before the top lineups. As a result, those extra matches could set the tone or ignite some momentum for either team — a situation that happened to Nebraska when the Huskers defeated Iowa in five of the six extra matches last Friday.
“Yeah, absolutely it carries some momentum,” Manning said. “It’s good for both teams and it’s good for wrestling to get those guys some competition.”
Nebraska will wrestle Northwestern at 1:30 p.m. and Maryland at 3 p.m. The triangular will be live streamed on Big Ten Plus.
Briefly
* Northwestern comes into Saturday 0-1 after a 28-8 loss to Purdue that saw the Wildcats win only two of 10 matches.
* Lincoln East alum Maxx Mayfield is the projected starter at 157 pounds for Northwestern. Mayfield subbed for No. 1 Ryan Deakin against Purdue and lost to No. 5 Kendall Coleman 4-3 in his debut.
* Maryland is still looking for its first win of the season after losing to No. 2 Michigan, No. 15 Minnesota and No. 20 Michigan State by a margin of 128-3.
* The Wildcats and Terrapins are a combined 1-10 versus the Huskers since Nebraska joined the Big Ten. That lone win came from Maryland, which defeated the Huskers 18-17 in 2012.