Manning preparing for stress-induced two days at PBA, but the Husker wrestling coach wouldn't want it any other way

Mark Manning says he’ll get in as many two-hour naps as he can in preparation for Saturday and Sunday’s Big Ten wrestling championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The 22nd-year Nebraska coach is used to it, but as much as his wrestlers are preparing for this weekend, that’s how he prepares.

It will be a stress-inducing two days in Lincoln, where some of the top collegiate wrestlers in the country will come together to battle it out for some hardware and spots in the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskers notched six top-five seeds including 197-pounder Eric Schultz, who locked up the No. 1 seed for the second straight season. The Tinley Park, Illinois, native has been so close to winning a Big Ten title, having been the runner-up at 197 for the past two seasons.

Nebraska hasn’t had a Big Ten Champion since Robert Kokesh won his second straight title in 2015. He’s now an assistant coach under Manning.

“I’m glad Eric Schultz is a Husker,” Manning said. “I’m glad he’s not a kitty cat Nittany Lion or a little bumblebee over there to the east. I’m glad he’s wearing red and white. Eric’s a great competitor and he just knows how to compete, and that’s what we see each and every day."

Some of the other top seeds for Nebraska are No. 4 Chad Red (141 pounds), No. 3 Ridge Lovett (149), No. 5 Peyton Robb (157), No. 3 Mikey Labriola (174) and No. 4 Taylor Venz (184).

But not only is this weekend a showcase for some of the top wrestlers in the country, but also a chance for the wrestling program to connect with alumni.

That includes Gil Sanchez, Bill Scherr, Tolly Thompson, Brad Vering, Craig Brester, James Green, Matt Murray and Jordon Burroughs, who will be doing work on BTN during the Big Ten meet.

All of those alumni will be presenters throughout the two days at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Despite the championships being in Lincoln, Manning and his staff, wanting to alleviate as much pressure as possible, haven’t played that up to the wrestlers during the week. But Manning also realizes how much of an advantage it is.

“We sure hope we have that 11th weight class on Saturday and Sunday,” Manning said in reference to the crowd. “Take a little Texas A&M slogan there, but I think our guys are really going to feed off the energy that the crowds are going to be electric and just making sure our guys are mentally ready for that, because I think they got a taste of that during the Iowa match.”

With 10 of the 14 Big Ten teams ranked in the top 25 and with 94 ranked wrestlers at the tournament, Manning and his Huskers realize how big of an opportunity this is.

After all, the Big Ten Championships won’t come back around for another 14 years.

“It’s not life or death, it’s just a wrestling match, but there’s not many times you get these moments that bring this much anxiety and stress,” Manning said. “These are great moments. This is what you compete for. This is what you work in the offseason for in the summertime, going on long runs and you torture yourself with all the training that you do.

"So, I feel that my job is to make sure these guys are relaxed and ready to go and Coach Manning has to stay relaxed and ready to go."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.