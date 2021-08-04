Lincoln to host senior world team wrestling trials in September

Lincoln has been a backdrop to big wrestling events before. Another is coming to the Capital City.

Pinnacle Bank Arena will host the 2021 Senior World Team Trials on Sept. 11-12. The two-day event will determine the U.S. team that will compete at the Senior World Championships in October in Oslo, Norway.

The world championships will feature three disciplines — men's freestyle, women's freestyle and Greco-Roman.

"Coming right after the spectacle that is the Tokyo Summer Olympics, we are honored that USA Wrestling is bringing this prestigious two day, four-session event to Nebraska's capital city," Pinnacle Bank Arena general manager Tom Lorenz said in a statement. "Lincoln is second to none as a destination for major sporting events where great facilities intersect with a really knowledgeable fan base."

The September event will feature many American wrestlers currently competing in the Tokyo Olympics. Depending on the Summer Games results, it is possible some Olympic medalists decide against competing in Lincoln.

All tickets sold will be general admission, and they'll go on sale Thursday. All-session prices are $50 for adults and $25 for youth, plus ticket fees. Single-day tickets are $30 and $15.