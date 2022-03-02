Lincoln hotels, arena prep for rare opportunity to host the Big Ten wrestling championships

Lincoln doesn't often get a chance to host a big-time Big Ten event.

But that will change this weekend as the Capital City welcomes the Big Ten wrestling championships, which will feature some of the top wrestlers in the country, including a 2021 Olympic champion.

The Big Ten Championships do not come around often as the event rotates to the cities of each of the 14 member schools. This is the first time they have come to Lincoln since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011.

It has caused ripples throughout the state, including the Nebraska State Activities Association combining the boys and girls basketball tournaments and moving it to one week.

With the enormous magnitude that the Big Ten Championships bring, there will be plenty of visitors outside Nebraska that make their way to Lincoln, especially to the downtown hotels.

Susan Madsen, general manager of the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel, said they barely have any rooms left for the weekend, plus they’re hosting five Big Ten teams. In terms of revenue, this event is as big as state basketball.

“State basketball is coming up, so state basketball would be comparable, or any citywide event,” said Madsen on the revenue impact. “Business is just starting to really pick back up right now, so any of these sporting events will be great for our economy and in Lincoln."

Madsen even mentioned blocking off rooms for the event over a year in advance when the championships were announced for Lincoln.

That preparation timeline also has been important for Pinnacle Bank Arena and general manager Tom Lorenz.

Those discussions between the Big Ten, NU and Lorenz have been happening for more than a year to prepare for the Big Ten Championships, and it hasn’t been without its struggles.

Staffing especially has been difficult.

“Finding staff right now is very difficult and not only for our business but businesses around the city,” Lorenz said. “Food service workers are difficult to find, ushers, door guards, security people, cleaning and operations. While we have a full-time staff and while we have some very dedicated people, for a lot of these workers this is a good second, third or fourth job, and post-pandemic, it’s been very, very difficult to find the kind of numbers that we would like.”

While it may have been challenging, Lorenz confirmed they have reached the numbers they needed to not only run the Big Ten Championships, but also state basketball.

Also, according to Lorenz, this week’s buildup to the championships has been smooth, with the majority of tickets already sold for the event. Even the nice weather has helped some.

“Things that people don’t think about is the warmer weather certainly makes it nicer as the mats are shipped in,” Lorenz said. “They’re not coming out of trucks that are refrigerators. They’re coming out of a little warmer so that they get softer.”

Fans from around the Big Ten will spread around downtown for meals and nightlife before taking over PBA for Saturday's 10 a.m. first session. The semifinals will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The meet will conclude at 3:30 p.m. Sunday with placement matches.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.