Led by the return of five super seniors, Husker wrestlers aim for a top-10 finish in 2021-22

The biggest questions for this team are at 133 and 165. Iowa native Alex Thomsen will get the nod at 133 after the sophomore went 13-15 in his first season before competing in a reserve role last season.

At 165, redshirt freshman Bubba Wilson will get the start after going 1-1 last week. The Manhattan, Kansas, native went 19-1 last season competing unattached.

This is once again a top-10 lineup filled with veteran leadership and proven underclassman. Despite unknowns at a couple of key weights, the team will only go as far as the five super seniors take them.

Many returning Huskers were part of the program-best runner-up finish at the Big Ten Tournament in 2020.

Everyone will truly get to see how prepared the team is when the No. 10 Huskers take on North Carolina. According to Manning, this is what his team needs.

“It’s important, we need to be tested,” he said. “I think it just shows the culture of your team and what you need to work on. It’s early, our season's long like basketball, it goes all the way to March. You’re never a finished product, you’ve got to have your 'A' game each time.”

Wednesday's dual will begin at 8 p.m. at the Devaney Sports Center and be televised by BTN.