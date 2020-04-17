Led by Schultz, four Huskers earn first-team All-American honors; eight NU wrestlers honors

The Nebraska wrestling team received a much-needed dose of good news Friday afternoon.
Led by Eric Schultz, who was named Nebraska's most outstanding wrestler, the National Wrestling Coaches Association pegged eight Huskers with All-America honors.
The listing includes four first-team All-Americans: Chad Red, Isaiah White, Taylor Venz and Schultz.
The NWCA typically recognizes student-athletes based on their achievements in the NCAA Championships, which, of course, was canceled, a crushing blow to a Husker team that expected to make a significant postseason run.
NU coach Mark Manning told the Journal Star on March 12 that "we have a prime opportunity to win an NCAA Championship."
Colin Purinton and Mikey Labriola earned second-team All-America honors. Underclassmen Ridge Lovett and Peyton Robb were honorable mention selections.
