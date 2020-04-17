Led by Schultz, four Huskers earn first-team All-American honors; eight NU wrestlers honors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska wrestling team received a much-needed dose of good news Friday afternoon.

Led by Eric Schultz, who was named Nebraska's most outstanding wrestler, the National Wrestling Coaches Association pegged eight Huskers with All-America honors.

The listing includes four first-team All-Americans: Chad Red, Isaiah White, Taylor Venz and Schultz.

The NWCA typically recognizes student-athletes based on their achievements in the NCAA Championships, which, of course, was canceled, a crushing blow to a Husker team that expected to make a significant postseason run.

NU coach Mark Manning told the Journal Star on March 12 that "we have a prime opportunity to win an NCAA Championship."

Colin Purinton and Mikey Labriola earned second-team All-America honors. Underclassmen Ridge Lovett and Peyton Robb were honorable mention selections.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0