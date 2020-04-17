Led by Schultz, four Huskers earn first-team All-American honors; eight NU wrestlers honors
Led by Schultz, four Huskers earn first-team All-American honors; eight NU wrestlers honors

  • Updated
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska wrestling, 11/16/18

Nebraska's Eric Schultz flexes his muscles after defeating Wisconsin’s Andrew Salemme 23-8 in the 197-pound match at the Devaney Sports Center in November 2018.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

The Nebraska wrestling team received a much-needed dose of good news Friday afternoon. 

Led by Eric Schultz, who was named Nebraska's most outstanding wrestler, the National Wrestling Coaches Association pegged eight Huskers with All-America honors. 

The listing includes four first-team All-Americans: Chad Red, Isaiah White, Taylor Venz and Schultz. 

The NWCA typically recognizes student-athletes based on their achievements in the NCAA Championships, which, of course, was canceled, a crushing blow to a Husker team that expected to make a significant postseason run. 

NU coach Mark Manning told the Journal Star on March 12 that "we have a prime opportunity to win an NCAA Championship."

Colin Purinton and Mikey Labriola earned second-team All-America honors. Underclassmen Ridge Lovett and Peyton Robb were honorable mention selections. 

