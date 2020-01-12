Late win helps No. 8 Wisconsin upend No. 2 Nebraska wrestling team

Trent Hillger's decision over Nebraska's Christian Lance in the dual's final match secured No. 8 Wisconsin's win against the No. 2 Huskers on Sunday in Madison, Wisconsin.

Hillger's 4-1 win at heavyweight class capped the Badgers' 25-18 win, and the Huskers' first loss of the wrestling season.

The Badgers won six matches, including four pitting ranked wrestlers.

WRESTLING SUNDAY No. 8 Wisconsin 25, No. 2 Nebraska 18

Hillger, ranked No. 6 at heavyweight, broke a scoreless tie in the third period with an escape and later added a takedown of Lance, who is ranked 16th.

The Badgers (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten) opened the day with wins at 125, 133, 141 and 149 pounds to take a 19-0 lead. After trailing 22-5, the Huskers got back to within 22-18 with a win from No. 6 Mikey Labriola at 174 pounds and technical fall victories from No. 5 Taylor Venz (184) and Eric Schultz (197).