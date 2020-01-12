Late win helps No. 8 Wisconsin upend No. 2 Nebraska wrestling team

Trent Hillger's decision over Nebraska's Christian Lance in the dual's final match secured No. 8 Wisconsin's win against the No. 2 Huskers on Sunday in Madison, Wisconsin.
Hillger's 4-1 win at heavyweight class capped the Badgers' 25-18 win, and the Huskers' first loss of the wrestling season.
The Badgers won six matches, including four pitting ranked wrestlers.
Hillger, ranked No. 6 at heavyweight, broke a scoreless tie in the third period with an escape and later added a takedown of Lance, who is ranked 16th.
The Badgers (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten) opened the day with wins at 125, 133, 141 and 149 pounds to take a 19-0 lead. After trailing 22-5, the Huskers got back to within 22-18 with a win from No. 6 Mikey Labriola at 174 pounds and technical fall victories from No. 5 Taylor Venz (184) and Eric Schultz (197).
The biggest match was at 165 pounds. NU's Isaiah White, ranked No. 3, suffered his first dual loss of the season as fifth-ranked Evan Wick's four third-period near-fall points proved to be the difference. It marked Wick's fourth straight win against White dating to the 2018 season.
Peyton Robb dominated Wisconsin's Drew Scharenbrock, 19-2, at 157 pounds to give the Huskers their first victory against the Badgers.
The Huskers (5-1, 0-1) will compete at No. 1 Iowa at 8 p.m. Saturday. The dual will be televised on the Big Ten Network.