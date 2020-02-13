Late commit Purinton wants to leave legacy of hard work as Husker career winds down

Things could have ended up much differently for Collin Purinton.
The odds were stacked against Purinton to get into wrestling. It wasn't a premier sport on the West Coast — Purinton grew up in Oregon — with football and basketball dominating the stage. Take in Purinton’s family background and it seemed as though he would come nowhere close to putting on a singlet.
It all came down to a simple age restriction. Following in the footsteps of his mother, Sandy, and older brother, Justin, Purinton wanted to try out for basketball, but he was a year too young to do so. As a result, Purinton and his father went over to take a look at the local wrestling club.
“We walked over to the wrestling room and found they were having signups," Purinton said. "We asked if there was an age limit and they said, ‘No, anyone’s welcome,’ so my dad signed me up right there, and ever since I’ve been in love with it.”
Fast forward to Purinton’s senior year in high school and he was faced with a dilemma. He had always wanted to go to a Big Ten school and compete on the wrestling team, but the offers weren’t there. With that in mind, Purinton rolled to a 51-0 record during the high school season and won the Rollie Lane Invitational in Idaho, which attracts many of the top college wrestling programs in the country.
That is when the offers started coming in, such as Oregon State, Indiana and Utah Valley. Nebraska, on the other hand, came later in the process. After Purinton took all five of his official visits, the Huskers weren’t even close to being on his radar. But after seeing him win a tournament in Cedar Falls, Iowa, later in the spring, NU coach Mark Manning and his staff came calling.
“Nebraska actually called after my fifth official visit, so I had to call (Manning) back, but we found a way up there to visit. We were going to find a way up there because, you know, it’s Nebraska wrestling,” Purinton said. “We took a visit and I loved every part of the campus and the wrestling staff. I loved it. I knew right away.”
After his redshirt season, Purinton spent three years splitting duties at 149 pounds with other teammates. This year, however, has been different. He's established himself at his weight, winning 13 of 20 matches, including a victory over then No. 3 Max Thomsen of Northern Iowa.
While he's enjoying his senior season, his collegiate days continue to dwindle, and he'll be a part of the six-member senior class — also including Isaiah White, David Jenson, Johnny Blankenship, Zak Hensley and Kyle Ruettiger — No. 4 Nebraska will honor Friday when it takes on No. 22 Michigan in NU's home finale at the Devaney Sports Center. The 8 p.m. dual will be televised on BTN.
For most seniors, their final days mean even more, but Purinton sees it another way.
“I actually see it the opposite of that. It’s kind of relaxing to me now thinking it could be my last time wrestling at Devaney, so you might as well have fun,” Purinton said.
The legacy that Purinton wants to leave behind isn't complicated, but it's one that's the foundation of all athletic programs: the definition of hard work.
“I want to be remembered as a guy that really worked hard,” Purinton said. “Honestly, I don’t think I was probably skilled enough to come to a big school like Nebraska, but they saw something in me and I’m glad they did.”