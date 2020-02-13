Late commit Purinton wants to leave legacy of hard work as Husker career winds down

Things could have ended up much differently for Collin Purinton.

The odds were stacked against Purinton to get into wrestling. It wasn't a premier sport on the West Coast — Purinton grew up in Oregon — with football and basketball dominating the stage. Take in Purinton’s family background and it seemed as though he would come nowhere close to putting on a singlet.

It all came down to a simple age restriction. Following in the footsteps of his mother, Sandy, and older brother, Justin, Purinton wanted to try out for basketball, but he was a year too young to do so. As a result, Purinton and his father went over to take a look at the local wrestling club.

“We walked over to the wrestling room and found they were having signups," Purinton said. "We asked if there was an age limit and they said, ‘No, anyone’s welcome,’ so my dad signed me up right there, and ever since I’ve been in love with it.”

Fast forward to Purinton’s senior year in high school and he was faced with a dilemma. He had always wanted to go to a Big Ten school and compete on the wrestling team, but the offers weren’t there. With that in mind, Purinton rolled to a 51-0 record during the high school season and won the Rollie Lane Invitational in Idaho, which attracts many of the top college wrestling programs in the country.