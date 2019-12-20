Lance earns last-second win, helps Nebraska wrestlers dominate Oregon State

Ten seconds.

That’s all the time Nebraska heavyweight Christian Lance had to defeat Oregon State’s Demarcus Grant on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Leading the match 3-2, Lance seemed in position to win the match and earn three more points for Nebraska. But with 10 seconds left, Grant found an opening and took advantage with a takedown for a 4-3 lead.

With almost no time to think, Lance found his way to his feet and was able to pull off a reversal to take a 5-4 lead as time expired. Even with a review from the referees, the reversal counted, and the senior got his ninth win of the year.

“Honestly, I really didn’t think about it too much,” Lance said. “When I got taken down, I just knew I had to keep pressing on. I knew for sure I could at least get one, but then he (Grant) dropped my leg and got the reversal.”

Lance’s match wasn’t the only thing that went right for Nebraska, as the Huskers won eight of their nine matches to roll over Oregon State 32-3. Even with no pinfalls, Nebraska won four of its matches via tech falls and major decisions.