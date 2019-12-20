Lance earns last-second win, helps Nebraska wrestlers dominate Oregon State

Ten seconds.
That’s all the time Nebraska heavyweight Christian Lance had to defeat Oregon State’s Demarcus Grant on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Leading the match 3-2, Lance seemed in position to win the match and earn three more points for Nebraska. But with 10 seconds left, Grant found an opening and took advantage with a takedown for a 4-3 lead.
With almost no time to think, Lance found his way to his feet and was able to pull off a reversal to take a 5-4 lead as time expired. Even with a review from the referees, the reversal counted, and the senior got his ninth win of the year.
“Honestly, I really didn’t think about it too much,” Lance said. “When I got taken down, I just knew I had to keep pressing on. I knew for sure I could at least get one, but then he (Grant) dropped my leg and got the reversal.”
Lance’s match wasn’t the only thing that went right for Nebraska, as the Huskers won eight of their nine matches to roll over Oregon State 32-3. Even with no pinfalls, Nebraska won four of its matches via tech falls and major decisions.
It was a good sight to see for Nebraska coach Mark Manning, who earned his 251st career dual win. With finals week over and Christmas break here, it was about keeping his team focused.
“We took a few days off after Las Vegas (at the Cliff Keene Invitational), guys let up their mentality a little, but we really brought it back this weekend. We had some really good practices, and our guys got really focused. Great teams focus, and I wasn’t surprised how we wrestled because we practiced well,” Manning said.
The night started off well for Nebraska at 174 pounds with Husker sophomore Mikey Labriola facing Colton Beisley. It was quick work for Labriola, as the Pennsylvania native defeated Beisley in a 21-5 technical fall.
The next two weights weren’t much different for the Huskers as Taylor Venz earned a 9-0 major decision over Colt Doyle, and NU's Eric Schultz got a tech-fall win over J.J. Dixon, 21-5. With Lance earning the last-second win at heavyweight, action turned to the 125-pound division.
With usual starter Alex Thomsen out due to illnesss, Manning was prepared to throw out Johnathan Ortegon, a true freshman. That would have resulted in Ortegon’s redshirt being burned, a move that Manning didn’t really want to make.
Then, after speaking to Oregon State coach Jim Zalesky, both teams decided to double forfeit.
At 133, NU freshman Ridge Lovett lost to the Beavers' Devan Turner 6-2.
“I was telling Ridge that he’s going to get better with this experience,” said Manning. “A lot of matches in the Big Ten and NCAA Tournament come down to winning close matches. He wrestled really hard and made a couple of mistakes, but he’s getting better.”
At 141, Chad Red defeated Oregon State's Grant Willits 6-2, while NU's Collin Purinton (149) beat Lane Stigall 8-4. Peyton Robb (157) dominated with a 17-1 win over Logan Meek. To finish things off, Isaiah White (165) earned a 10-2 major decision win over Aaron Olmos.
After winter break, Nebraska will head to Wisconsin for its Big Ten opener on Jan. 12.