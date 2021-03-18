 Skip to main content
Labriola, Venz advance to quarterfinals; six other Huskers still competing at NCAAs
HUSKER WRESTLING

Nebraska wrestlers Mikey Labriola and Taylor Venz are moving on to the quarterfinals at the NCAA Championships in St. Louis. 

After moving through the first round Thursday morning, both Labriola and Venz picked up second-round wins in the evening. Labriola, seeded fourth, defeated Arizona State's Trenton Munoz in a 174-pound match. With the match tied 2-2, Labriola used a third-period takedown to seal the victory.

Venz, the eighth seed, beat No. 9 Jeremiah Kent (Missouri) 10-4 at 184 pounds to clinch his spot in the quarterfinals. Venz broke the match open in the second period, using a takedown and four near-fall points to take an 8-4 lead.

Liam Cronin (125 pounds), Chad Red (141), Ridge Lovett (149), Peyton Robb (165) each won first-round matches but lost in the second round, sending each of them to the consolation bracket, which will resume action Friday.

Caleb Licking (285) lost both of his matches. 

Christian Lance and Eric Schultz both lost first-round matches before bouncing back with wins in the evening's consolation slate to stay in the tournament.

Schultz, who was seeded No. 2 at 197 pounds, was upset by North Dakota State's Owen Pentz, seeded 31st, via pinfall. Schultz then defeated Navy's Jacob Koser in a 4-2 decision in the consolation round.

In his first consolation match, Lance defeated Edinboro's Jon Spaulding with a takedown in the final seconds of the match.

