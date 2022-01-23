Labriola, Schultz power No. 14 Huskers past No. 21 Northwestern for second straight conference win

Nebraska's Mikey Labriola and Eric Schultz each earned technical falls and the No. 14 Huskers won six of 10 bouts to upend No. 21 Northwestern 23-12 Sunday in Evanston, Illinois.

Nebraska earned its second straight Big Ten win after upsetting No. 7 Wisconsin 23-12 on Friday.

Coming into the weekend, one of the biggest weaknesses for this Husker squad was the lack of wins in 50-50 matchups. Nebraska reversed that trend, starting with Bubba Wilson at 165 to begin the dual. The Kansas native pulled out a gutsy 3-2 win over No. 29 David Ferrante.

Then, after Labriola's technical fall, Taylor Venz followed up with a 15-5 major decision over Jack Jessen while Schultz followed with his technical fall to give the Huskers three straight bonus-point wins.

Trailing 17-0, Northwestern punched back as No. 14 Lucas Davison beat No. 11 Christian Lance 8-3, No. 11 Michael Augustino defeated Jeremiah Reno 6-1 and No. 9 Chris Cannon stuffed hot freshman Dominick Serrano 5-4.