 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Labriola, Schultz power No. 14 Huskers past No. 21 Northwestern for second straight conference win
0 Comments
topical

Labriola, Schultz power No. 14 Huskers past No. 21 Northwestern for second straight conference win

  • Updated
  • 0

The latest episode begins with NU's new QB situation. Plus, the guys share thoughts on some interesting comments from a men's hoops player ... among other Husker topics.

Nebraska's Mikey Labriola and Eric Schultz each earned technical falls and the No. 14 Huskers won six of 10 bouts to upend No. 21 Northwestern 23-12 Sunday in Evanston, Illinois. 

Nebraska earned its second straight Big Ten win after upsetting No. 7 Wisconsin 23-12 on Friday. 

Coming into the weekend, one of the biggest weaknesses for this Husker squad was the lack of wins in 50-50 matchups. Nebraska reversed that trend, starting with Bubba Wilson at 165 to begin the dual. The Kansas native pulled out a gutsy 3-2 win over No. 29 David Ferrante. 

Then, after Labriola's technical fall, Taylor Venz followed up with a 15-5 major decision over Jack Jessen while Schultz followed with his technical fall to give the Huskers three straight bonus-point wins. 

Trailing 17-0, Northwestern punched back as No. 14 Lucas Davison beat No. 11 Christian Lance 8-3, No. 11 Michael Augustino defeated Jeremiah Reno 6-1 and No. 9 Chris Cannon stuffed hot freshman Dominick Serrano 5-4. 

But Nebraska ended all hopes of a comeback when No. 9 Chad Red beat No. 32 Frankie Tal-Shahar 4-2 and No. 4 Ridge Lovett ended a tough weekend with a 7-6 decision over No. 11 Yahya Thomas. The Wildcats' No. 2 Ryan Deakin beat No. 5 Peyton Robb 4-2 to end the dual. 

The Huskers find themselves with a nearly two-week long break before preparing for No. 3 Michigan who visits the Devaney Sports Center on Feb. 4th. 

Nebraska wrestling logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News