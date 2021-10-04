 Skip to main content
Jordan Burroughs wins gold at Worlds, ties American record; Omaha Skutt's Gilman wins, too
Jordan Burroughs Farewell, 7.7

Olympic freestyle wrestling gold medalist and Nebraska legend Jordan Burroughs answers questions from the audience on July 7 as he said farewell to fans at the Railyard before moving to Philadelphia later this week.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Jordan Burroughs is a world champion. Again.

The former Husker claimed his fifth world title Monday, defeating Mohammad Nokhodilarimi of Iran 5-1 in the 79 kg gold-medal match at the World Wrestling Championships in Oslo, Norway.

In a post-match interview, Burroughs revealed he wrestled on a torn calf, an injury he suffered in the U.S. Trials at Pinnacle Bank Arena last month.

"I’d be much happier if my leg didn’t hurt," he said at the time. "I don’t really have time to be happy right now, I don’t feel good.”

On Monday, he revealed doctors gave him an eight-week timeline to recover. Instead, just three weeks later, he was hugging his longtime coach Mark Manning and donning a gold medal.

With the win, Burroughs ties the American record for gold medals with six — five world titles (2011, '13, '15, '17, '21) and the London Olympics in 2012. 

Thomas Gilman, an Omaha Skutt product, brought home a gold medal for the Americans, too, defeating Alireza Sarlak (Iran) 5-3 at 57 kg.

And like Burroughs, he dealt with some adversity in the time between Trials and Worlds. Gilman revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago.

Gilman won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in August.

