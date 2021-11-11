'It was good but wasn't great:' Husker wrestlers dominate on opening night, but Manning seeks improvement

Returning senior Taylor Venz was equally as impressive. The 184-pounder pinned Chadron’s Rowdy Pfeil in the first period and UNK's Austin Eldredge in the second period.

“They wrestled real good,” Manning said. “I always say things that they could do better, but you know both those guys brought a great mindset. Peyton Robb did that to the mat. Eric Schultz did, too. They really brought that mindset right to their competitors.”

Robb and Schultz each opened their seasons with nice wins. Robb pinned Nebraska-Kearney’s Teontae Wilson at 157, while returning Big Ten runner-up Schultz pinned UNK's Hayden Prince with less than a minute to go in the 197-pound match.

The other pin belonged to 2021 All-America 141-pounder Chad Red, as he got the best of the Lopers' Nick James. NU heavyweight Christian Lance defeated Lee Herrington by a 14-4 major decision.

The Huskers' focus now turns to No. 15 North Carolina, which comes to Devaney at 8 p.m. Wednesday on BTN.

“They have a national champion on their team, and they have a couple other guys who were in the Round of 12,” Manning said. “So they’re there, they got our attention. We better get ready to wrestle next Wednesday night.”

