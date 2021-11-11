'It was good but wasn't great:' Husker wrestlers dominate on opening night, but Manning seeks improvement

The Nebraska wrestling team started its season 2-0 Thursday night at the Devaney Sports Center, but the No. 9 Huskers are far from satisfied.
In front of a home crowd for the first time since February of 2020, Nebraska dispatched Division II opponents Chadron State 31-9 and last season’s national runner-up Nebraska-Kearney 45-6 thanks in part to five pins and one major decision.
“We still have ways to go,” Husker coach Mark Manning said. “We were sloppy in some areas and we let up mentally in some areas, and we’re better than that. It was good but wasn’t great.”
Nebraska dropped four matches in total, two in each dual. Freshman Jeremiah Reno (125 pounds) was pinned with 15 seconds left in the third period in the opener against Chadron State, and Eli Hinojosa got a 6-2 decision over NU's Anthony Gaona at 197.
Against the Lopers, 2019 national champion Matt Malcolm overcame a 5-1 deficit to the Huskers' Bubba Wilson to win 10-5 at 165 pounds. Then Billy Higgins took a 6-3 decision over NU freshman Tahjae Jenkins-Harris at 174.
But there was still plenty of good to take away from Nebraska’s performance.
Sophomore Ridge Lovett established his dominance in both of his matches at 149 pounds, defeating the Eagles' Chance Bockenstedt by technical fall, 19-0, before pinning UNK’s Riley Johnson.
Returning senior Taylor Venz was equally as impressive. The 184-pounder pinned Chadron’s Rowdy Pfeil in the first period and UNK's Austin Eldredge in the second period.
“They wrestled real good,” Manning said. “I always say things that they could do better, but you know both those guys brought a great mindset. Peyton Robb did that to the mat. Eric Schultz did, too. They really brought that mindset right to their competitors.”
Robb and Schultz each opened their seasons with nice wins. Robb pinned Nebraska-Kearney’s Teontae Wilson at 157, while returning Big Ten runner-up Schultz pinned UNK's Hayden Prince with less than a minute to go in the 197-pound match.
The other pin belonged to 2021 All-America 141-pounder Chad Red, as he got the best of the Lopers' Nick James. NU heavyweight Christian Lance defeated Lee Herrington by a 14-4 major decision.
The Huskers' focus now turns to No. 15 North Carolina, which comes to Devaney at 8 p.m. Wednesday on BTN.
“They have a national champion on their team, and they have a couple other guys who were in the Round of 12,” Manning said. “So they’re there, they got our attention. We better get ready to wrestle next Wednesday night.”
Briefly
* Venz’s two pins marked his 24th and 25th career pins.