Huskers' wrestling dual against SDSU canceled because of COVID-19 issues within NU program
COVID-related illnesses within the Nebraska wrestling program has led to the cancellation of the team's upcoming dual against South Dakota State.

The Huskers were scheduled to host South Dakota State on Saturday afternoon at the Devaney Sports Center. Ticket refunds will be issued at the conclusion of the season to include any further cancellations necessary during the season, the Nebraska Athletic Department announced Tuesday.

Nebraska will have some time to rest and recover. The Huskers' next competition is Jan. 7 at home against Purdue.

