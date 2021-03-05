Huskers wrestlers hope to 'blow the dust off' individual title drought at Big Ten Championships

Schultz has been a different wrestler since last season’s COVID-shortened season. Ever since his loss to Jake Woodley of Oklahoma in the 2020 Cliff Keene Invitational, he’s gone 20-2. Those two losses are only to graduated wrestler Kollin Moore of Ohio State, who beat Schultz in the Big Ten Championships last year.

Schultz mentions a change of mindset as the big difference.

“I think I was a little too focused on the other guy,” said Schultz. “It’s more focusing on myself instead of so much about the other guy. Focusing on stuff that I can control and not stuff I cannot control.”

Schultz won’t be the only threat to win a Big Ten championship. Liam Cronin (125) and Mikey Labriola (174) are both seeded second in their weight classes. Red is seeded fourth at 141, while heavyweight Christian Lance is the No. 5 seed.

There also are some late lineup changes for Nebraska. Returning All-American Ridge Lovett will step in at 149. He was slotted behind Red at 141 for most of the year but bumped up a weight class.

“It was never on the table that Ridge Lovett was ever going to be wrestling at 133 after last year,” Manning said. “He could barely make the weight last year and cut an enormous amount of weight and he really did sacrifice for our team.”