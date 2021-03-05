Huskers wrestlers hope to 'blow the dust off' individual title drought at Big Ten Championships

Nebraska's wrestling team hasn’t had a Big Ten tournament champion in six years.
For a program that’s as consistent as the Huskers, that’s a long time. Too long.
Just ask coach Mark Manning.
“We need some champions this year,” Manning said. “We need to blow the dust off that stat right there and I think we have a number of guys that can do that.”
Ever since joining the Big Ten back in 2011, Nebraska has had only three Big Ten champions: Robert Kokesh winning back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015 and James Green in 2015. It hasn’t been for lack of trying for the Huskers; they had Eric Schultz finish as runner-up at 197 pounds a year ago, while Chad Red and graduated Husker Tyler Berger were second in 2019.
This year, however, could be different for the Huskers, who bring in five wrestlers seeded in the top five, including the top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Schultz at 197. In fact, Schultz is the first Husker wrestler seeded first since Kokesh in 2015 when he won.
“It doesn’t matter to me,” said Schultz on his seeding. “It’s just another tournament that I haven’t won. So, I don’t think the seeding really means anything until I actually win the tournament. Then I’ll feel that I’ve earned that No. 1 spot.”
Schultz has been a different wrestler since last season’s COVID-shortened season. Ever since his loss to Jake Woodley of Oklahoma in the 2020 Cliff Keene Invitational, he’s gone 20-2. Those two losses are only to graduated wrestler Kollin Moore of Ohio State, who beat Schultz in the Big Ten Championships last year.
Schultz mentions a change of mindset as the big difference.
“I think I was a little too focused on the other guy,” said Schultz. “It’s more focusing on myself instead of so much about the other guy. Focusing on stuff that I can control and not stuff I cannot control.”
Schultz won’t be the only threat to win a Big Ten championship. Liam Cronin (125) and Mikey Labriola (174) are both seeded second in their weight classes. Red is seeded fourth at 141, while heavyweight Christian Lance is the No. 5 seed.
There also are some late lineup changes for Nebraska. Returning All-American Ridge Lovett will step in at 149. He was slotted behind Red at 141 for most of the year but bumped up a weight class.
“It was never on the table that Ridge Lovett was ever going to be wrestling at 133 after last year,” Manning said. “He could barely make the weight last year and cut an enormous amount of weight and he really did sacrifice for our team.”
In another spot, Tucker Sjomeling will take up the duties at 133, earning the varsity role after Alex Thomsen was the starter for most of the year.
“It sounds cliché-ish, but our guys have gotten a lot better than when we wrestled Iowa or Minnesota at the beginning of the year,” Manning said. “I think we’re a lot more complete team and I think these guys will really make each other accountable.
“It’s going to be tough, but our guys are tough, ready and prepared.”
The Big Ten Championships begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
Briefly
* Nebraska won 56 of 80 individual dual meet matches this season. They outscored their opponents 212-89 through seven duals.
* Mikey Labriola led the Huskers in match points (105), major decisions (4) and tied Eric Schultz with team points (31).
* Nebraska looks to replicate last season’s performance when it achieved a program-best second place finish at the Big Ten Championships.