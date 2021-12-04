Huskers win Cliff Keen title in Vegas behind 174-pound champ Labriola

Nebraska's Mikey Labriola got a 7-5, sudden-victory decision to win the 174-pound weight class Saturday, leading the Husker wrestlers to the team title at the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas.
The No. 9 Huskers finished with 125 team points to repeat as tournament champions after their 2019 title, and their fourth overall. Ohio State finished second with 104 points, while other Big Ten teams Michigan and Northwestern finished third and fourth.
Labriola, the only Husker of three to win in the finals, defeated Ethan Smith of Ohio State.
Nebraska's Taylor Venz fell to Ohio State's Kaleb Romero 7-3 in the 184-pound championship match, and Stephen Buchanan of Wyoming downed NU's Eric Schultz.
Chad Red (141), Ridge Lovett (149) and Christian Lance (heavyweight) finished third for the Huskers.
Photos: No. 10 Nebraska faces early wrestling test vs. No. 15 North Carolina
Nebraska's Liam Cronin (red) wrestles North Carolina's Spencer Moore (blue) in the 125-pound weight class Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Alex Thomsen (red) wrestles against North Carolina's Jamie Hernandez (blue) in the 133-pound weight class Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Liam Cronin (red) grapples with North Carolina's Spencer Moore (blue) in the 125-pound weight class Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Peyton Robb celebrates defeating North Carolina's Austin O'Connor (not pictured) on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Eric Schultz (red) and North Carolina's Mark Chaid (blue) wrestling in the 197-pound match on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska wrestlers stand on the mat during the national anthem before their match against North Carolina on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
North Carolina's Austin O'Connor gets his face pushed into the mat by Nebraska's Peyton Robb in the 157-pound match on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Bubba Wilson (red) grapples with North Carolina's Sonny Santiago (blue) on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Eric Schultz (left) and North Carolina's Mark Chaid wrestle in the 197-pound match on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Mikey Labriola and North Carolina's Clay Lautt wrestle at 174 pounds on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Christian Lance (right) and North Carolina's Brandon Whitman (left) circle during their match at 285 pounds on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
North Carolina's Austin O'Connor taps Nebraska's Peyton Robb on the head during their match at 157 pounds on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Peyton Robb celebrates defeating North Carolina's Austin O'Connor at 157 pounds on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Liam Cronin (left) grapples with North Carolina's Spencer Moore at 125 pounds on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
North Carolina head coach Coleman Scott yells at the officials during the 157-pound match between North Carolina's Austin O'Connor and Nebraska's Peyton Robb on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Christian Lance celebrates defeating North Carolina's Brandon Whitman at 285 pounds on Nov. 17 at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska head coach Mark Manning yells instructions to Peyton Robb during his match at 157 pounds against North Carolina's Austin O'Connor on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Bubba Wilson (right) grapples with North Carolina's Sonny Santiago on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Peyton Robb (right) wrestles North Carolina's Austin O'Connor at 157 pounds on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
