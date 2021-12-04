Huskers win Cliff Keen title in Vegas behind 174-pound champ Labriola

Nebraska's Mikey Labriola got a 7-5, sudden-victory decision to win the 174-pound weight class Saturday, leading the Husker wrestlers to the team title at the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas.

The No. 9 Huskers finished with 125 team points to repeat as tournament champions after their 2019 title, and their fourth overall. Ohio State finished second with 104 points, while other Big Ten teams Michigan and Northwestern finished third and fourth.

Labriola, the only Husker of three to win in the finals, defeated Ethan Smith of Ohio State.

Nebraska's Taylor Venz fell to Ohio State's Kaleb Romero 7-3 in the 184-pound championship match, and Stephen Buchanan of Wyoming downed NU's Eric Schultz.

Chad Red (141), Ridge Lovett (149) and Christian Lance (heavyweight) finished third for the Huskers.

