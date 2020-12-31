Huskers will compete in six meets in shortened 2021 wrestling season

The Nebraska volleyball team took a step closer to a season Tuesday with the release of the 2021 schedule.

Now it's the Husker wrestlers' turn.

The Big Ten released schedules for its wrestling teams Thursday. Nebraska will compete against nine opponents over a six-event schedule beginning Jan. 8 at home against Minnesota.

The Huskers will host Maryland and Northwestern on Jan. 23, and Wisconsin on Jan. 31. They'll travel to Iowa (Jan. 15), Illinois (Feb. 21) and Indiana (Feb. 6) for a quad against the Hoosiers, Michigan State, and Rutgers.

The home opener will mark NU's first time on the mat in 306 days after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 national championships and delayed the start of the 2020-21 season.

As expected, this year's schedule is much smaller. The Huskers competed in 14 duals last year, finishing 11-3, including 6-3 in the Big Ten.

NU is looking to build off last year's second-place finish at the Big Ten Championships.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.