No. 5 Nebraska will send 13 wrestlers to compete at the Daktronics Open on Sunday in Brookings, South Dakota.
The open tournament will include wrestlers from No. 6 Minnesota and South Dakota State.
The Huskers are keeping most of their top wrestlers out of this tournament, including Taylor Venz (184 pounds), Chad Red (141), Isaiah White (165) and Eric Schultz (197).
You have free articles remaining.
Among the wrestlers expected to compete is Alex Thomsen (125 pounds), the redshirt freshman out of Neola, Iowa.
Friend graduate Zemua Baptista (149), Valentine graduate Jordan Kelber (141), Ord graduate Cade Svoboda (197 pounds), three-time Columbus state champion Colton Wolfe (184), Plainview graduate Christian Miller (141) and Norfolk graduate Caleb Licking (149).