Huskers' Schultz improves mental game ahead of showdown with No. 1 Moore

Wrestling, just like any other sport, is a mental game. The one-on-one competition is rough and challenges even the best of athletes, but Nebraska junior Eric Schultz understands that all too well.
From Tinley Park, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, Schultz grew up in a wrestling household. His father, also Eric, was a Division I wrestler who started this career at Oklahoma before finishing up at Purdue. The father's love for wrestling spread to his son, who started wrestling at age 8.
However, wrestling wasn’t the only sport Schultz Jr. was good at. He excelled in football, where he was an Illinois All-State selection his senior year in high school. But wrestling was always his calling. Besides, he was one of the most sought-after prospects in the nation, ranked as the No. 26 overall prospect in the class of 2016, according to FloWrestling.com.
“I thought football was really fun, but I think I had a deeper relationship with wrestling. I just love the one-on-one aspect about it. It felt more personal to me,” the Husker 197-pounder said.
After taking visits to Nebraska, Oklahoma, Virginia and Michigan, Schultz ultimately choose the Huskers because of the coaching staff and the way the team members interacted with one another.
Schultz redshirted the next year, but soon proved he was one of the rising stars on the college wrestling scene with a 27-3 record and was named the Nebraska Redshirt of the Year. That continued to his redshirt freshman and sophomore years, when he went 25-15 and 26-15, respectively. The one thing that has eluded him, though, was placing at the NCAA Championships, where he went 2-2 each year.
So after Nebraska’s season ended last March, Schultz went into the offseason with a new plan: work on his mentality.
“I put some more emphasis on individual workouts and improving myself inside the wrestling room,” Schultz said. “It also helped me on the mental side just focusing on things to get better at.”
To say it has worked would be an understatement. Schultz is now the sixth-ranked wrestler at 197 pounds, according to InterMat.com, and has a team-best 17-2 record. A big breakthrough came during a dismal night for Nebraska in its dual loss against Iowa in January. Schultz upset then-No. 5 Jacob Warner, who beat him two times last season, by a 3-2 decision. The next week he beat Penn State's Shakur Rasheed, who earned All-America honors a season earlier at 184 pounds.
Schultz’s next test arrives in Sunday's dual, where Ohio State’s Kollin Moore, who is ranked No. 1, awaits. The two have gone head-to-head four times, with Moore winning all of them. It hasn’t been without a challenge, however, with Moore taking each match by decision, including a 7-5 win in overtime last year in Columbus, Ohio.
For Schultz, the key to picking up his biggest win to date is surviving the early storm that Moore brings.
“I need to be ready to go right away because he likes to start attacking in the first 10 seconds or so,” Schultz said. “Last year his first two takedowns were in the first minute, so I just got to be ready.”
No. 6 Nebraska’s dual against No. 3 Ohio State will start at noon at the Devaney Sports Center.