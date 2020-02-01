Huskers' Schultz improves mental game ahead of showdown with No. 1 Moore

Wrestling, just like any other sport, is a mental game. The one-on-one competition is rough and challenges even the best of athletes, but Nebraska junior Eric Schultz understands that all too well.

From Tinley Park, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, Schultz grew up in a wrestling household. His father, also Eric, was a Division I wrestler who started this career at Oklahoma before finishing up at Purdue. The father's love for wrestling spread to his son, who started wrestling at age 8.

However, wrestling wasn’t the only sport Schultz Jr. was good at. He excelled in football, where he was an Illinois All-State selection his senior year in high school. But wrestling was always his calling. Besides, he was one of the most sought-after prospects in the nation, ranked as the No. 26 overall prospect in the class of 2016, according to FloWrestling.com.

“I thought football was really fun, but I think I had a deeper relationship with wrestling. I just love the one-on-one aspect about it. It felt more personal to me,” the Husker 197-pounder said.

After taking visits to Nebraska, Oklahoma, Virginia and Michigan, Schultz ultimately choose the Huskers because of the coaching staff and the way the team members interacted with one another.