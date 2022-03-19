 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HUSKER WRESTLING

Huskers' Robb finishes in fourth place at NCAA wrestling championships

Peyton Robb capped an impressive final two days of the NCAA wrestling championships with a fourth-place finish during Saturday's medal rounds in Detroit.

Robb won five straight consolation matches to reach the third-place match at 157 pounds, where Robb wrestled top-seeded David Carr. The Iowa State grappler pulled away in the third period behind two takedowns and two near-fall points to earn a 7-2 win.

Robb reached the third-place match after earning a 6-4 win against third-seeded Jacori Teemer of Arizona State.

NU's Mikey Labriola and Eric Schultz earned All-America honors with seventh-place finishes, and Christian Lance was an All-American at heavyweight after taking eighth.

Labriola, at 174 pounds, rallied from down 1-0 in the third period against North Carolina's Clay Lautt to finish 4-2 at the NCAA meet.

Schultz and Rutgers' Greg Bulsak went back and forth for seventh place at 197. Bulsak grabbed escape points in the second and third periods, but Schultz won 3-2 thanks to the riding-time point.

Schultz finishes his Husker career with 103 wins.

Nebraska's Ridge Lovett will face top-seeded and unbeaten Yianni Diakomihalis of Cornell for a national title later Saturday.

Check back later for updates to this story

Nebraska wrestling logo 2014
