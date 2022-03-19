Huskers' Ridge Lovett falls short in final at NCAA wrestling championships

Nebraska's Ridge Lovett fell to Cornell's No. 1 Yianni Diakomilhalis 11-5 in the 149-pound final in the NCAA wrestling championships Saturday night in Detroit.

Diakomilhalis, who extended his win streak to 75 straight matches, jumped on top from the start getting two takedowns in the first period, including one with 17 seconds left to take a 4-1 lead heading into the second.

Diakomilhalis added to his lead in the second period with two more takedowns and an escape. He punctuated his victory with another takedown and became only the second wrestler in Cornell history to win three national titles.

Lovett was seeded 11th heading into the tournament.

Despite being Nebraska's first finalist since 2019, Lovett's defeat marks the second straight loss in a national championship match for the Huskers since Jordan Burroughs won a title in 2011. Tyler Berger lost in 2019.

Peyton Robb capped an impressive final two days of the NCAA wrestling championships with a fourth-place finish during Saturday's placement rounds.

Robb won five straight consolation matches to reach the third-place match at 157 pounds, where he wrestled top-seeded David Carr. The Iowa State grappler pulled away in the third period behind two takedowns and two near-fall points to earn a 7-2 win.

Robb reached the third-place match after earning a 6-4 win against third-seeded Jacori Teemer of Arizona State.

NU's Mikey Labriola and Eric Schultz earned All-America honors with seventh-place finishes, and Christian Lance was an All-American at heavyweight after taking eighth.

Labriola, at 174 pounds, rallied from down 1-0 in the third period against North Carolina's Clay Lautt to finish 4-2 at the NCAA meet.

Schultz and Rutgers' Greg Bulsak went back and forth for seventh place at 197. Bulsak grabbed escape points in the second and third periods, but Schultz won 3-2 thanks to the riding-time point.

Schultz finishes his Husker career with 103 wins.

