Huskers pick up season's second shutout in going 2-0 at Indiana

Nebraska dominated in a pair of Big Ten wrestling duals on Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana, yielding only 10 points in victories over Indiana and Michigan State.

The Huskers defeated the Hoosiers 47-0 and the Spartans 27-10 to improve to 6-1.

Nebraska picked up bonus points in seven matches against Indiana, helping the Huskers rack up their most points since also scoring 47 against Nebraska-Kearney to open last season. It was the Huskers' second shutout of 2021.

Six Nebraska wrestlers had 2-0 records Saturday, including 174-pounder Mikey Labriola and second-ranked Eric Schultz at 197, both of whom remained unbeaten this season. Labriola, ranked No. 4, defeated Indiana's DJ Washington 13-7 before a major decision (16-4) against Michigan State's Nate Jimenez. Schultz won by injury default against Indiana and edged Michigan State's Cameron Caffey 6-5.

The other 2-0 Huskers were No. 9 125-pounder Liam Cronin, No. 9 Chad Red at 141, Peyton Robb at 165 and Christian Lance at 285.

The Huskers' dominance of Indiana included three consecutive pins starting at 133 by Edwin Thomsen, Red and Brock Hardy. Thomsen trailed 10-0 in the second period before rallying for the fall.