Huskers overcome sluggish start to claim dual win over MSU at Tumble N' Rumble event

Despite a slow start, the No. 7 Nebraska wrestling team claimed the final five matches Sunday to beat Michigan State, 25-12, at the Devaney Sports Center.
After the Spartans won three of the first five matches, Nebraska answered with five straight wins — including a Chad Red pin at 141 pounds — to end the dual. The dual was part of the Tumble N' Rumble joint competition with the NU's men's gymnastics team.
The win for Nebraska marked its first Big Ten dual win of the season. The Huskers were fresh off a loss to No. 2 Penn State on Friday.
“Mentally we responded well, and we came to wrestle for the most part,” said Nebraska head coach Mark Manning. “There’s some areas where we made mistakes ... but you look at guys like Alex Thomsen (125 pounds), who broke the door down a little bit today.”
Things started out promising for the Huskers when No. 14 Collin Purinton (149) delivered a 3-2 decision over Alex Hrisopoulos to give Nebraska an early 3-0 lead.
At 157, No. 11 Peyton Robb battled MSU's No. 20 Jake Tucker in one of the dual's two ranked matchups. After Tucker tied it at 5-5, the match went into overtime where Tucker took down Robb to complete the upset.
At 165, Nebraska backup Dalton Peters started strong against Drew Hughes, securing a takedown in the opening seconds. Peters was able to ride out the rest of the first period, clinging to a 2-0 lead.
Starting the period in the top position, Hughes leg-rode the top half of Peters, eventually turning him on his back and getting the pin to give the Spartans’ a 9-3 lead.
“Dalton wrestled really well, but that guy (Hughes) is really, really good. He’s their best guy and leg-rider, so he put us in tough positions,” said Manning.
Peters wrestled in place of Isaiah White, who injured his knee against Penn State.
No. 6 Mikey Labriola followed with a major decision at 174 to get Nebraska within two points. But an upset win for No. 17 Cam Caffey over Nebraska’s Taylor Venz (184) gave Michigan State a 12-7 lead after five weights.
The Spartans’ momentum turned, however. Eric Schultz (197) was able to secure a 3-2 decision over Christian Rebottaro. At heavyweight, NU senior David Jensen — who had not wrestled in a dual since November — claimed a 6-0 win to give Nebraska the lead at 13-12.
The Huskers never looked back as Ridge Lovett (133) won 5-0, while Red’s pin punctuated the dual victory.
The Huskers complete their three-dual homestand with a visit from No. 4 Ohio State next Sunday at noon.
“We got to be prepared and ready to wrestle,” said Manning. “We’re going to have a good week of practice and preparation. They have great attitudes so they’ll get in and make some strides in some other areas. We just got to keep building the mentality.”