Huskers overcome sluggish start to claim dual win over MSU at Tumble N' Rumble event

Despite a slow start, the No. 7 Nebraska wrestling team claimed the final five matches Sunday to beat Michigan State, 25-12, at the Devaney Sports Center.

After the Spartans won three of the first five matches, Nebraska answered with five straight wins — including a Chad Red pin at 141 pounds — to end the dual. The dual was part of the Tumble N' Rumble joint competition with the NU's men's gymnastics team.

The win for Nebraska marked its first Big Ten dual win of the season. The Huskers were fresh off a loss to No. 2 Penn State on Friday.

“Mentally we responded well, and we came to wrestle for the most part,” said Nebraska head coach Mark Manning. “There’s some areas where we made mistakes ... but you look at guys like Alex Thomsen (125 pounds), who broke the door down a little bit today.”

Things started out promising for the Huskers when No. 14 Collin Purinton (149) delivered a 3-2 decision over Alex Hrisopoulos to give Nebraska an early 3-0 lead.

At 157, No. 11 Peyton Robb battled MSU's No. 20 Jake Tucker in one of the dual's two ranked matchups. After Tucker tied it at 5-5, the match went into overtime where Tucker took down Robb to complete the upset.