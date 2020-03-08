Huskers notch best finish at Big Tens since joining the league, qualify 10 for nationals

The Nebraska wrestling team on Sunday locked up its best finish at the Big Ten Championships since joining the conference in 2011.
The No. 4 Huskers scored 131 points and placed second behind top-ranked Iowa, which scored 156½ points, in Piscataway, New Jersey. It's Nebraska's best showing in a conference meet since tying for first at the 2009 Big 12 meet.
Just as impressive, the Huskers qualified all 10 wrestlers for the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2016.
Leading the way was Eric Schultz, who placed second at 197 pounds. Schultz, who entered the meet seeded second, lost to first-seeded and three-time Big Ten champion Kollin Moore of Ohio State, 4-1.
Schultz improved on last year's fourth-place finish.
Aiding the Huskers' big finish were five third-place finishers — Chad Red (141 pounds), Collin Purinton (149), Peyton Robb (157), Isaiah White (165) and Taylor Venz (184).
Senior David Jensen placed fifth at 285.
Red avenged an earlier loss to Wisconsin's Tristan Moran, who defeated Red 9-4 on Jan. 12. Red, who place second last year at Big Tens, dominated the rematch with a 12-3 major decision.
Venz also reversed a regular-decision defeat. The junior 184-pounder defeated Iowa's Abe Assad 6-4, and improved on last year's fourth-place showing.
Redshirt freshman Robb, making his first appearance at the Big Ten meet, edged Illinois' Eric Barone 5-4 in the 157-pound final.
White, at 165, defeated Ohio State's Smith for the fourth time this season, earning a 3-2 decision at Big Tens. Iowa (No. 1), Penn State (No. 2), Ohio State (No. 5), Minnesota (No. 13), Wisconsin (No. 14) and Purdue (No. 16) are all ranked in the top 20 in the NWCA Coaches' Top 25 poll.
Iowa, which had three individual champions, won its 36th conference championship.
Ohio State (112 points) placed third in the team standings and Penn State (107) was fourth.
Nebraska's second-place finish comes in the nation's top wrestling conference.
The Huskers will begin preparations for the NCAA Championships, which are set for March 19-21 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.