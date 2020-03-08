Huskers notch best finish at Big Tens since joining the league, qualify 10 for nationals

The Nebraska wrestling team on Sunday locked up its best finish at the Big Ten Championships since joining the conference in 2011.

The No. 4 Huskers scored 131 points and placed second behind top-ranked Iowa, which scored 156½ points, in Piscataway, New Jersey. It's Nebraska's best showing in a conference meet since tying for first at the 2009 Big 12 meet.

Just as impressive, the Huskers qualified all 10 wrestlers for the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2016.

Leading the way was Eric Schultz, who placed second at 197 pounds. Schultz, who entered the meet seeded second, lost to first-seeded and three-time Big Ten champion Kollin Moore of Ohio State, 4-1.

Schultz improved on last year's fourth-place finish.

Aiding the Huskers' big finish were five third-place finishers — Chad Red (141 pounds), Collin Purinton (149), Peyton Robb (157), Isaiah White (165) and Taylor Venz (184).

Senior David Jensen placed fifth at 285.

Red avenged an earlier loss to Wisconsin's Tristan Moran, who defeated Red 9-4 on Jan. 12. Red, who place second last year at Big Tens, dominated the rematch with a 12-3 major decision.