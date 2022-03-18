Huskers' Lovett storms into final; Nebraska locks up five All-Americans

Ridge Lovett punctuated his breakout sophomore season with a 5-4 semifinal decision over Virginia Tech's Bryce Andonian Friday night to make the 149-pound national final in Detroit. It's Nebraska's first finalist since Tyler Berger lost in the 157-pound final in 2019.

Despite giving up two reversals, the 10th-seeded Lovett showcased his riding skills nearly riding out Andonian the entire second period and locking up the riding-time bonus point that was the ultimate difference.

Lovett began his day with a pin of North Carolina State's Tariq Wilson, who was seeded No. 2, early in the second period in the quarterfinals.

Saturday's championship finals will begin at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

The Huskers will also bring in five All-Americans into the final day. Peyton Robb (157 pounds), Mikey Labriola (174), Eric Schultz (197) and Christian Lance (285) all won their blood-round matches to clinch a spot in the top eight. It's the most All-Americans Nebraska has had at one NCAA meet since 2008.

The Huskers currently sit in fifth place in the team race with 54 points, but it's Penn State that leads the field with 108 points going into the final day with Michigan in second (81) and Iowa third (62).

Robb was quite busy Friday winning all four of his matches including a pin of North Carolina State's No. 4 Ed Scott, and then following that up with a 4-1 decision over breakout star Hunter Willits of Oregon State. Robb will take on Arizona State's Jacori Teemer in the consolation semifinals.

Mikey Labriola will wrestle for eighth place after falling to defending national champion Carter Starocci of Penn State in the quarterfinals. The Pennsylvania native followed with a win in the consolations before dropping a 3-1 overtime loss to Iowa's Michael Kemerer. His seventh-place opponent will be Dustin Plott of Oklahoma State.

Schultz dropped his quarterfinal match against Iowa's Jacob Warner 2-0, but came back with a 4-2 decision over Virginia's Jay Aiello in the blood round. The No. 3 seed Schultz lost a 3-2 decision to Missouri's Rocky Elam and will wrestle for seventh place. He takes on Rutgers' Greg Bulsak, who he beat in the Round of 16 4-3.

Lance upended Lewis Fernandes of Cornell 4-2 with a takedown in overtime to clinch All-American honors but fell to Northwestern's Lucas Davison 2-1. He'll wrestle against Iowa's Tony Cassioppi on Saturday.

Senior Chad Red looked to become Nebraska's first five-time All-American, but Oregon State's Grant Willit played spoiler with a pin in the second period to end Red's season. Taylor Venz was going for his third All-American honor with the Huskers, but Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen pulled out a close 7-5 decision.

