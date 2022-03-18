Huskers' Lovett pulls upset to advance to NCAA wrestling semifinals

Nebraska's Ridge Lovett pinned his way into the semifinals Friday at the NCAA wrestling championships in Detroit.

Lovett solidified at least a top-six finish with a pin of North Carolina State's Tariq Wilson, who was seeded No. 2, early in the second period in the 149-pound quarterfinals.

Lovett trailed 2-1 after the first period before he scored four near-fall points and recorded his third fall of the season with less than a minute to go in the second.

The 10th-seeded Lovett will wrestle Virginia Tech's 11th-seeded Bryce Andonian in Friday night's semifinal round.

NU's other three quarterfinal qualifiers — Mikey Labriola at 174, Eric Schultz at 197 and Christian Lance at heavyweight — each lost to drop to the consolation brackets.

Penn State's Carter Starocci defeated Labriola 6-1, and PSU's Greg Kerkvliet won 7-1 over Lance.

Schultz, who at No. 3 was the Huskers' highest-seeded competitor at nationals, lost 2-0 to Iowa's Jacob Warner, who was seeded sixth at 197.

The match was scoreless until midway through the third period when Warner earned an escape point.

Chad Red (141 pounds), Peyton Robb (157) and Taylor Venz (184) each stayed alive with consolation wins Friday.

Check back later for updates to this story.

